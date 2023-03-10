Arsenal fight back to draw 2-2 at Sporting

Premier League leaders Arsenal did enough to hold Sporting Lisbon to a 2-2 draw in a lively first leg of their Europa League last-16 tie on Thursday.

Gunners manager Mikel Arteta made six changes from the team that started the last-gasp 3-2 win over Bournemouth, giving forward Reiss Nelson his first start since November and a debut to defender Jakub Kiwior.

The visitors dominated the early stages and took the lead in the 22nd minute through William Saliba's close-range header from a corner but Sporting equalised 12 minutes later when unmarked defender Goncalo Inacio headed from a corner.