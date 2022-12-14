Cricketer Flintoff's injuries not life-threatening after 'Top Gear' crash: The Sun

Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff was taken to a hospital after a car crash during the filming of an episode of the BBC's "Top Gear" show, the broadcaster said on Tuesday, with The Sun newspaper reporting his injuries were not life-threatening.

"Freddie (Flintoff) was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately. He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course," a BBC spokesperson told Reuters.