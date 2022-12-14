    বাংলা

    Cricketer Flintoff's injuries not life-threatening after 'Top Gear' crash: The Sun

    All-rounder Flintoff quit cricket in 2010 and joined Top Gear as a host in 2019, having also tried out a career in boxing in between

    Former England cricketer Andrew Flintoff was taken to a hospital after a car crash during the filming of an episode of the BBC's "Top Gear" show, the broadcaster said on Tuesday, with The Sun newspaper reporting his injuries were not life-threatening.

    "Freddie (Flintoff) was injured in an accident at the Top Gear test track this morning - with crew medics attending the scene immediately. He has been taken to hospital for further treatment and we will confirm more details in due course," a BBC spokesperson told Reuters.

    All-rounder Flintoff quit cricket in 2010 and joined Top Gear as a host in 2019, having also tried out a career in boxing in between.

    He was named man of the series in the 2005 Ashes for his heroic effort in helping England to their first Ashes win in 18 years.

