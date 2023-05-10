City will be 'unstoppable' at home against Real, says Grealish

Manchester City will be "unstoppable" at home when they host Real Madrid in the second leg of their Champions League semi-final, winger Jack Grealish said.

City earned a 1-1 draw in the first leg in the Spanish capital on Tuesday after Kevin De Bruyne's stunning low strike cancelled out Vinicius Jr's opener for Real.

The reigning Premier League champions are unbeaten at home since November and will hope to stretch that record in the second leg on May 17.