Construction halted on mansion of Brazilian football star Neymar

Construction on a mansion belonging to Brazilian football player Neymar Jr was halted on Thursday due to environmental violations, officials said on Thursday, adding that the high-profile athlete could face a fine of at least $1 million.

The residence is located in the coastal town of Mangaratiba on the south coast of Rio de Janeiro state.

The luxury project violated rules regarding use and movement of fresh water sources, rock and sand, the local government said in a statement.