    Construction halted on mansion of Brazilian football star Neymar

    If environmental violations are proved, Neymar Jr could be forced to pay at least 5 million reais in fines

    Published : 23 June 2023, 03:00 AM
    Updated : 23 June 2023, 03:00 AM

    Construction on a mansion belonging to Brazilian football player Neymar Jr was halted on Thursday due to environmental violations, officials said on Thursday, adding that the high-profile athlete could face a fine of at least $1 million.

    The residence is located in the coastal town of Mangaratiba on the south coast of Rio de Janeiro state.

    The luxury project violated rules regarding use and movement of fresh water sources, rock and sand, the local government said in a statement.

    If the violations are proved, Neymar Jr could be forced to pay at least 5 million reais ($1.05 million) in fines, according to the statement.

    Officials said that during their visit to the property to stop construction, the athlete's father, Neymar da Silva Santos, insulted them. He was subsequently threatened with arrest but was ultimately not detained.

    A Neymar family spokesperson declined to comment on the matter.

