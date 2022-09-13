    বাংলা

    Real Madrid closed financial year with 13m euros profit

    The club managed to stay profitable over three fiscal years despite the effects of the pandemic, which has led to losses of 400 million euros so far

    Reuters
    Published : 13 Sept 2022, 07:09 AM
    Updated : 13 Sept 2022, 07:09 AM

    Real Madrid closed the 2021-22 financial year with a 13 million euros ($13.19 million) profit, the Spanish club said, with the COVID-19 pandemic still having an impact on revenues.

    The club had managed to remain in profit over the three financial years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

    In the 2021-22 season Real won a record-extending 14th European Cup when they beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final, while they also won the LaLiga crown and the Spanish Super Cup.

    The club said the cash balance at June 30 2022, excluding the stadium redevelopment project, was 425 million euros, while the loss of income due to the pandemic since March 2020 had touched 400 million euros.

    "Operating income for the financial year 2021/22 has reached 722 million euros, an increase of 69 million euros (10%) year-on-year, as the economic effects of the pandemic are gradually subsiding," the club statement read.

    It added, however, that revenues were still being impacted by the pandemic.

    The club's net debt, excluding the stadium redevelopment project, reached a value of 263 million euros as of Jun 30 2022, the statement added.

    RELATED STORIES
    Pakistan coach Saqlain backs Babar and Rizwan after Asia Cup loss
    Pakistan coach backs Babar, Rizwan after Asia Cup loss
    Babar Azam, currently the second-ranked T20 batsman in the world behind teammate Mohammad Rizwan, managed only 68 runs in six innings
    Long lines and lack of water mar Qatar World Cup stadium trial
    Long lines, lack of water mar Qatar World Cup stadium trial
    Qatar is the smallest nation ever to host the World Cup. While it has spent billions of dollars on infrastructure, it has never organised an event on such a scale
    Xavi laughs off idea that playing at Bayern is like entering 'house of horrors'
    Xavi laughs off idea that playing at Bayern is like entering 'house of horrors'
    The Spaniard has a fully-fit squad for the game against Julien Nagelsmann's side
    Klopp seeks Liverpool reaction against Ajax even as injuries mount
    Klopp seeks Liverpool reaction against Ajax
    The Reds manager said the defeat at Napoli last week was his “worst game” since arriving at Anfield

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher