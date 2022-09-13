Real Madrid closed financial year with 13m euros profit

Real Madrid closed the 2021-22 financial year with a 13 million euros ($13.19 million) profit, the Spanish club said, with the COVID-19 pandemic still having an impact on revenues.

The club had managed to remain in profit over the three financial years affected by the COVID-19 pandemic, it added.

In the 2021-22 season Real won a record-extending 14th European Cup when they beat Liverpool 1-0 in the Champions League final, while they also won the LaLiga crown and the Spanish Super Cup.