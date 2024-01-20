    বাংলা

    Iraq stun Japan to seal Asian Cup last-16 spot

    Iraq's strategy to unsettle Japan was to stay compact and use their physicality early on, which worked to an extent

    Reuters
    Published : 19 Jan 2024, 08:30 PM
    Updated : 19 Jan 2024, 08:30 PM

    Iraq claimed their first victory over Japan in 42 years when they won their Asian Cup Group D encounter 2-1 on Friday to qualify for the knockout stage thanks to a first-half double from Aymen Hussein at the Education City Stadium.

    Japan were unbeaten against the West Asian side in their last nine games and Iraq's victory propelled them to the top of the group standings with six points from two games.

    Hajime Moriyasu's side have three points, the same as Indonesia who beat Vietnam 1-0 in the other Group D game.

    "Today is a great day for Iraqi people but for us it's just a win. We have six points, but the players must now think of Vietnam (in the last group game) and they need to rest," Iraq coach Jesus Casas told reporters.

    "I'm very proud of my players. All Iraqi players should be proud... The perfect match is impossible, but we were close to the perfect match I wanted."

    Roared on by thousands of Iraqi supporters in the stadium, Iraq got on the board inside five minutes when Japan goalkeeper Zion Suzuki failed to deal with a cross, parrying the ball straight to Hussein who headed it into the top corner.

    Iraq's strategy to unsettle Japan was to stay compact and use their physicality early on, which worked to an extent until the East Asian side began using their pace and finding space on the wings to put crosses into the box.

    Japan had a golden opportunity to equalise in the 22nd minute from a set piece when a header fell to Wataru Endo at the edge of the six-yard box, but the skipper was unable to direct an overhead kick into the net.

    Iraq doubled their lead on the stroke of halftime when Ahmed Al-Hajjaj skipped past his marker and floated in a cross that was headed home from point-blank range by Hussein.

    PENALTY DENIED

    But Hussein went down injured just before the break and was replaced for the second half and though Iraqi fans were dejected when their hero did not take the field, they found their voice again when Japan were denied a penalty despite a VAR check.

    Moriyasu made five substitutions after the restart but the Samurai Blue rarely tested the keeper until the 94th minute when Endo headed home at the far post from a corner.

    The atmosphere was tense in the dying minutes as Japan frantically sought an equaliser but Iraq held on for the three points to move top.

    "We prepared the same way as we did for Vietnam but unfortunately we found ourselves in a difficult position, especially early on. The crowd and atmosphere made us feel like we were playing an away game," Moriyasu said.

    "The second goal hit us hard, we must learn from our mistakes. The players fought hard and I must accept responsibility for the loss.

    "We analysed before the game and knew how Iraq would play at the start, they did play very aggressive. Unfortunately we couldn't handle it, I know we need to do more."

    Indonesia moved up to third after Asnawi Mangkualam scored from the spot in the 42nd minute after they won a penalty when defender Nguyen Thanh Binh pulled Rafael Struick's shirt and hauled him down in the box.

    Mangkualam stepped up and sent the keeper the wrong way to score. Vietnam also had Le Pham Thanh Long sent off for a second yellow card in the 91st minute.

    RELATED STORIES
    Africa Cup of Nations - Group A - Equatorial Guinea v Guinea-Bissau - Olympic Stadium of Ebimpe, Abidjan, Ivory Coast - January 18, 2024 A Guinea-Bissau fan inside the stadium before the match
    Nsue hat-trick earns Guinea win over Bissau
    Nsue opened the scoring in the 21st minute and added two more in the second half
    AFC Asian Cup - Group D - Japan v Vietnam - Al Thumama Stadium, Doha, Qatar - January 14, 2024 General view as players from both teams shake hands after the match REUTERS/Thaier Al-Sudani Acquire Licensing Rights
    Japan beat Vietnam in thriller at Asian Cup
    They took the lead through Minamino in the 11th minute
    South Korean national football team's new head coach Juergen Klinsmann speaks upon his arrival at Incheon International Airport in Incheon, South Korea, March 8, 2023.
    Klinsmann credits South Korean players
    He has experience managing Germany and the United States, and he is hoping to break South Korea's 64-year trophy drought in the continental competition
    Representational photo.
    Baghdad condemns US strike on Iraqi military positions
    The air strikes killed one serviceman and wounded 18 other people, Iraq's government said, calling them a ‘clear hostile act’

    Opinion

    Did the US just get lured into war with the Houthis?
    Year of elections to shape Ukraine, Gaza and wider conflicts
    Peter Apps
    Who will compensate for the personal loss and damage caused by climate change?
    Suliman Niloy
    AI defined 2023. Bullets and ballots will shape 2024