Iraq stun Japan to seal Asian Cup last-16 spot

Iraq claimed their first victory over Japan in 42 years when they won their Asian Cup Group D encounter 2-1 on Friday to qualify for the knockout stage thanks to a first-half double from Aymen Hussein at the Education City Stadium.

Japan were unbeaten against the West Asian side in their last nine games and Iraq's victory propelled them to the top of the group standings with six points from two games.

Hajime Moriyasu's side have three points, the same as Indonesia who beat Vietnam 1-0 in the other Group D game.

"Today is a great day for Iraqi people but for us it's just a win. We have six points, but the players must now think of Vietnam (in the last group game) and they need to rest," Iraq coach Jesus Casas told reporters.

"I'm very proud of my players. All Iraqi players should be proud... The perfect match is impossible, but we were close to the perfect match I wanted."