    বাংলা

    Argentina's World Cup winners arrive home to hero's welcome

    Thousands of fans give Argentina football squad a hero`s welcome as the plane carrying Messi and his World Cup-winning team touches down in Buenos Aires

    Reuters
    Published : 20 Dec 2022, 12:10 PM
    Updated : 20 Dec 2022, 12:10 PM

    Thousands of ecstatic fans gave Argentina's football squad a hero's welcome in Buenos Aires in the early hours before dawn on Tuesday after the plane carrying Lionel Messi and his World Cup-winning team mates touched down at Ezeiza airport.

    The Argentine capital has been in party mode since their dramatic victory over France in Sunday's final in Qatar, which gave the country its first World Cup win since Diego Maradona hoisted the trophy 36 years ago.

    The players, wearing their gold winners' medals around their necks and taking turns to hold the World Cup trophy aloft, waved at fans from an open-top bus as the lights from thousands of mobile phones sparkled and flags fluttered in the crowd.

    Joyous fans sang to the beat of a drum and fireworks lit up the sky as the bus slowly wound its way through the crowd.

    Thousands had tracked the plane, the state airline Aerolineas Argentinas AR1915, all the way from Doha and a stop-off in Rome.

    The players are expected to spend a few hours at the Argentine Football Association (AFA) facilities near the airport before heading at noon to the huge Obeliso monument in the center of town, where hundreds of thousands are likely to gather.

    Argentina beat France 4-2 on penalties after a scintilaing 3-3 draw, with Messi scoring twice France's Kylian Mbappe netting three times.

    Messi, 35, announced that the final would be his last match in the World Cup though he intends to play a few more games for the national side.

    RELATED STORIES
    The pitch area is covered as it rains on the second day of the first cricket test match between South Africa and Australia at the Gabba in Brisbane November 10, 2012.
    ICC rates Gabba pitch 'below average' after two-day Test
    Australia got the win in Brisbane in very fast time, batting marginally better than the Proteas on a perilous, grassy pitch
    England's captain Ben Stokes and Ben Duckett celebrate after winning the third Test against England at National Stadium Karachi in Pakistan on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
    Removing fear of failure has helped England: McCullum
    England comfortably chased a target of 167 to win the third and final match in Karachi
    England's players pose with the trophy after winning the third Test against Pakistan at National Stadium Karachi in Pakistan on Tuesday, December 20, 2022.
    England complete historic whitewash in Pakistan
    Prior to the tour, England had won only two Tests in Pakistan and it was their first series win in the country since 2000-2001
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - Dec 18, 2022 Argentina's Lionel Messi celebrates with the trophy after winning the World Cup
    In year of drama, World Cup shines spotlight on growth in the sport
    With every continent represented in the World Cup last 16, the most diverse knockout stage in the tournament's history was evidence of the sport's expanding reach

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher