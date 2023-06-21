    বাংলা

    Lionel Messi expected to make Inter Miami debut Jul 21

    Miami's first MLS match after the tournament will be a home date with Charlotte FC on Aug 20

    Reuters
    Published : 21 June 2023, 04:31 AM
    Updated : 21 June 2023, 04:31 AM

    Lionel Messi is expected to make his Inter Miami debut on July 21, team owner Jorge Mas told reporters this week.

    Inter Miami will host Mexican club Cruz Azul in the Leagues Cup, the third edition of the summer competition between Major League Soccer and Liga MX teams and the first edition that will include every team in both leagues.

    Officially, Messi cannot sign with Miami until his current deal with Paris Saint-Germain ends.

    A report by Sportico on Monday said Messi will earn $50 to $60 million per year from his Inter Miami contract -- before counting endorsement deals with Adidas and Apple. Mas told the Miami Herald and other outlets that "no rules are being changed to incorporate Messi on to Inter Miami's roster."

    MLS is not subsidising the contract, and Messi will not have the same option to buy an MLS team that David Beckham received when he moved to MLS in 2007, Sportico reported. That option turned into Inter Miami, of which Beckham is a co-owner.

    Cruz Azul, which won the inaugural Leagues Cup in 2019, will visit Inter Miami on Jul 21 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.

    The MLS season will pause for the Leagues Cup and resume in August. Miami's first MLS match after the tournament will be a home date with Charlotte FC on Aug 20.

