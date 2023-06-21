Lionel Messi expected to make Inter Miami debut Jul 21

A report by Sportico on Monday said Messi will earn $50 to $60 million per year from his Inter Miami contract -- before counting endorsement deals with Adidas and Apple. Mas told the Miami Herald and other outlets that "no rules are being changed to incorporate Messi on to Inter Miami's roster."

MLS is not subsidising the contract, and Messi will not have the same option to buy an MLS team that David Beckham received when he moved to MLS in 2007, Sportico reported. That option turned into Inter Miami, of which Beckham is a co-owner.

Cruz Azul, which won the inaugural Leagues Cup in 2019, will visit Inter Miami on Jul 21 in Fort Lauderdale, Fla.