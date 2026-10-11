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Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez net braces as Inter Miami blank DC United

Miami move up to second place in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference and one point ahead of the Chicago Fire

Lionel Messi, Luis Suarez net braces as Inter Miami blank DC United
Oct 10, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leo Messi (10) celebrates after scoring against the DC United during the second half at Nu Stadium. Reuters

Reuters

Published : 11 Oct 2026, 06:26 PM

Updated : 11 Oct 2026, 06:26 PM

Luis Suarez and Lionel Messi each recorded a brace to help host Inter Miami emphatically snap a five-match winless streak with a 4-0 shutout of DC United on Saturday night in Miami.

Suarez also had an assist on one of Messi's goals as Inter Miami (13-5-10, 49 points) moved up to second place in Major League Soccer's Eastern Conference and one point ahead of the Chicago Fire.

German Berterame also recorded two assists while Sergio Reguilon and Rodrigo De Paul each had one.

DC United (6-9-12, 30 points) fell further out of the playoff picture and is now six points behind FC Cincinnati for the conference's final postseason play-in berth.

Suarez scored his 14th and 15th goals before he was substituted off in the 61st minute. Inter Miami brought its MLS-leading team goals total to 68, and recorded its fifth clean sheet overall and first in 11 matches.

Dayne St Clair picked up his third shutout of the season.

DC United mustered 14 shots overall, but only two on target including a close shot by Matti Peltola that sailed just high and over the crossbar in the second half.

Suarez found the mark in the third minute when he left-footed a long cross from Berterame past DC United goalkeeper Sean Johnson. Reguilon recorded the second assist as he fired the ball ahead to Berterame, allowing him to send a high-arching ball that appeared to be redirected right to Suarez.

xOct 10, 2026; Miami, Florida, USA; Inter Miami CF forward Leo Messi (10) celebrates after scoring against the DC United during the second half at Nu Stadium. Reuters

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