The sisterhood of Muslim women uniting football and faith in London team

She converted to Islam at age 17 and felt that she would never play football again because it seemed incompatible with the religion's traditional dress. But when she heard about Sisterhood, she jumped at the chance to join.

"Honestly, it just feels so good, it's like a release. It feels really nice when I am able to shoot the ball with power," Kamara said.

The club also offers a chance to Muslim women to enjoy a break from traditional roles that many say are expected of them.

Fatima Ali, 26, said some families struggled at first to understand why their young women members wanted to play sport. "I think a lot of people have approved of it," she said. "But it is still going to take time, it's not just a one-step process."

"Even your brothers might be like what's the point of you going all the way from west London to south east but I'll be like: 'I enjoy playing, we've got a team, this is it, we've got a match, we've got to go to do this'."

Yasmin Abdullahi, Sisterhood's Somali-British founder, recalled the surprise of many fellow female Muslim students when she told them that she was playing football for London University's Goldsmiths College whilst a student.

"They could not believe that they were seeing a girl that wears a hijab and saying that she plays football," Abdullahi, a 30 year-old professional fashion model, said.

So she set up the club as a way to reconcile the interest in playing sport among many Muslim women and their adherence to their faith. To underscore the point, Sisterhood's club badge features the image of a hijab, which was barred by football's world governing body FIFA on safety grounds in 2007. The ban was only relaxed in 2012, with the hijab fully permitted in 2014.