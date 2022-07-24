Man City's Haaland scores in pre-season win over Bayern

Manchester City striker Erling Haaland will need more time to begin firing on all cylinders, despite scoring on his pre-season debut in a 1-0 win over Bayern Munich, manager Pep Guardiola said on Saturday.

Haaland, who joined the Premier League champions on a five-year contract last month, got on the end of a Jack Grealish cross and fired home from close range after just 12 minutes to secure victory over the Bundesliga side at Lambeau Field in Wisconsin.

Guardiola praised the 22-year-old's poacher instinct but said the Norwegian needed to be handled carefully to aid his return to full fitness.