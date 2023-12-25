'Local boy' Ratcliffe takes stake in Manchester United

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe struck a long awaited deal on Sunday to buy a 25% stake in Manchester United and pledged to invest $300 million in the English Premier League football club to try to revive its fortunes.

The deal, which will also see Ratcliffe's INEOS group take over management of the club's soccer operations, ends more than a year of uncertainty after majority owners, the Glazer family, said in November 2022 they were looking at strategic options.

The Glazers have come under heavy criticism from fans for presiding over a decline in the club's performance since former manager Alex Ferguson retired in 2013 following a period of unprecedented success.

"As a local boy and a lifelong supporter of the club, I am very pleased that we have been able to agree a deal with the Manchester United Board that delegates us management responsibility of the football operations of the club," Ratcliffe, 71, said in a statement.