Ratcliffe won't pay 'stupid' price for Man Utd

British billionaire Jim Ratcliffe has said he does not want to pay a "stupid" price for Manchester United ahead of Wednesday's deadline for second offers for the Premier League club.

Ratcliffe, a life-long United fan and founder of chemicals producer INEOS, put in a bid for the club in February.

United's current owners, the Glazer family, began looking at options for the record 20-time English champions, including new investment or a potential sale, in November, 17 years after they bought the club for 790 million pounds ($968.30 million) as part of a highly leveraged deal.