Man City poised to tick off first part of treble

Even if Arsenal do shake off the hangover of last week's 3-0 home defeat by Brighton and Hove Albion, a result that all but ended their title hopes, City will seal the deal on Sunday if they beat Chelsea at home.

Should they require them, City still have two more matches, against Brighton and Brentford, to knock off the three points they require to be crowned kings of England yet again.

In truth, it would be a surprise if City do not extend their winning run in the league to 14 matches by the end of the season and then go on to claim the treble.

Guardiola's side look unstoppable. Just ask Real Madrid's players who were brushed off like a speck of dust in Wednesday's Champions League semi-final second leg.

City's 4-0 margin of victory at The Etihad Stadium barely did justice to the gulf in class between the sides and Inter Milan will hold no fears for City in the final.

"I don't know what it is, whether it is our fans or the pitch, we just feel unstoppable. Even in the league we feel no-one can beat us. It is unbelievable," City's attacking midfielder Jack Grealish said of his side's home form.

Guardiola's team also have a date with Manchester United in the FA Cup final on June 3 -- potentially the toughest part of their quest to complete the treble as their neighbours will be desperate to keep their epic 1999 feat unique.

While the title race may have petered out earlier than expected, the battle to avoid relegation remains very much on the boil, even if Southampton have already been condemned.