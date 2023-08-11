Marcelo given three-match ban by CONMEBOL after causing horror injury

Fluminense's former Brazil international Marcelo has been handed a three-match ban by CONMEBOL after his lunge at Argentinos Juniors' Luciano Sanchez left the defender with a horrific injury in a Copa Libertadores clash in Buenos Aires last week.

The 35-year-old left-back will also have to pay a $6,000 fine, South American soccer's governing body added on Thursday.

Marcelo was dribbling towards Sanchez when his leading foot went past the ball and caught the Argentine high on the shin with force. The Argentinos player's leg buckled underneath him at a shocking angle, leaving him lying in agony on the pitch.