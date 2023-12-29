Cummins takes 10 to lead Australia to Pakistan series triumph

Pakistan were always going to be up against it given the fact that only one team had successfully chased more than 300 runs in the fourth innings in 146 years of test matches at the MCG.

The tourists were dismissed for 89 in the fourth innings when Australia won the first test by 360 runs in Perth and the early indications were that Melbourne would witness something similar.

DROPPED CATCHES

Abdullah Shafique, whose dropped slip catches in both innings proved so costly to Pakistan, departed for four before lunch when he lunged at a Mitchell Starc delivery and Usman Khawaja took the catch in the cordon.

Cummins trapped Imam-Ul-Haq in front for 12 soon after the resumption but a 61-run partnership between Shan Masood and Babar Azam stalled Australia's progress.

Again, Cummins made the breakthrough by inducing Masood into an edge which Steve Smith claimed in the slips with the Pakistan captain on 60.

Azam continued to keep the scoreboard ticking over but Australia's bowlers remained patient as they targeted the top of his off stump and Josh Hazlewood got the reward when he nipped one back to bowl the Pakistan danger man for 41.

Pakistan started putting together another partnership but it was worth only 16 runs when Starc (4-55) sent down a delivery that grew big on Saud Shakeel, who top-edged it behind to Carey for 24 with Pakistan still 155 runs from their target.

Masood was remarkably upbeat considering his team came so close to ending a 15-match losing streak in Australia going back to 1995.

"In terms of the bigger picture, this is the way we want to play test cricket," said the 34-year-old, whose team will get another chance to snap that streak in the third test in Sydney next week.

"Playing test cricket in these conditions, fighting until the end and where a result is possible for us. I think that's something we have to take forward as a team."