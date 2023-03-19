Simms last-gasp goal earns Everton 2-2 draw at Chelsea

An 89th-minute strike from substitute Ellis Simms, his first Premier League goal for the club, earned relegation-threatened Everton a point at Chelsea on Saturday in a lively 2-2 draw.

Chelsea, who were feeling confident on the back of two wins in the Premier League and a Champions League victory over Borussia Dortmund, looked to have secured all three points until Simms muscled past Kalidou Koulibaly and kept his cool with a shot that Chelsea keeper Kepa Arrizabalaga got his hand to but could not stop.

Chelsea's on-loan Portuguese forward Joao Felix, whose trickery and silky skills had promised much in the first half, finally found the net in the 52nd minute with a low shot that crept in off the post.