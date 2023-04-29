Liverpool will embrace Europa League if top-four tilt fails: Klopp

"I want to play the best possible football. We have to be focused on the game coming up, that is Tottenham. What happens in the next few weeks will be very important for next season."

Liverpool have struggled with consistency this term but beat West Ham United 2-1 away on Wednesday to claim a third straight league win for the first time this year.

"It's too early to speak about consistency. I am happy with the performances at the moment as I saw a lot of things we want to see in games and that's really pleasing for the coach," Klopp added.

"We want to focus on us but we cannot ignore the quality of the opponent. There is always something to improve. I am absolutely okay with us at the moment but we have to stay focused and show the most important prize in football is three points."

On Sunday, Liverpool host European qualifying rivals Spurs, who are without a win in their last three games and suffered a 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle United last Sunday.