    Liverpool will embrace Europa League if top-four tilt fails: Klopp

    Liverpool have struggled with consistency this term but beat West Ham United in their last game to claim a third straight league win for the first time this year

    Reuters
    Published : 29 April 2023, 03:59 AM
    Updated : 29 April 2023, 03:59 AM

    Liverpool will take the chance to qualify for the Europa League as they look to squeeze everything out of a disappointing season, manager Juergen Klopp said ahead of Sunday's home Premier League game against Tottenham Hotspur.

    Liverpool are in seventh spot, seven points behind fourth-placed Manchester United having played a game more and are unlikely to qualify for the Champions League.

    Asked if they would be happy to play in the Europa League, Klopp told reporters on Friday: "We take what we get. It is not that we said that would be fantastic at the start of the season but this season taught us a few things. If it is Europa League, it is Europa League.

    "I want to play the best possible football. We have to be focused on the game coming up, that is Tottenham. What happens in the next few weeks will be very important for next season."

    Liverpool have struggled with consistency this term but beat West Ham United 2-1 away on Wednesday to claim a third straight league win for the first time this year.

    "It's too early to speak about consistency. I am happy with the performances at the moment as I saw a lot of things we want to see in games and that's really pleasing for the coach," Klopp added.

    "We want to focus on us but we cannot ignore the quality of the opponent. There is always something to improve. I am absolutely okay with us at the moment but we have to stay focused and show the most important prize in football is three points."

    On Sunday, Liverpool host European qualifying rivals Spurs, who are without a win in their last three games and suffered a 6-1 humiliation at Newcastle United last Sunday.

    Despite the fifth-placed London club's recent struggles, Klopp said he was wary of the threat they pose on the counter-attack, pointing to their second-half comeback in a 2-2 draw at home to Manchester United on Thursday.

    "Little mistakes can cause massive problems," Klopp said.

    "I don't know anything about that for Tottenham, but they showed they are outstanding last night. I will be prepared for the best possible Tottenham side. They are the best counter-attacking side in Europe by some distance."

    The German added that midfielder Naby Keita would likely return to training on Friday, while defender Ibrahima Konate is available for selection.

