Xavi says Barca project behind decision to stay, not money

"It has not been a simple or easy decision. In January, I thought it was the best thing for the club, but circumstances have changed and, now, I think that continuity is the best thing," Xavi said.

"I think that the project is not finished, that we can build it into a winning project. I am convinced and very excited. From three months ago to now, everything has changed.

"As rectifying is wise, we are here to rectify. It wasn't a question of ego or money, it's a question of the club's wellbeing and a matter of confidence in what we are doing."

Xavi denied rumours about him asking for a release clause in his contract and said he "wouldn't ask for a single euro" to step down.

"I ratify Xavi's words. It has not been a question of money, but a sporting and institutional one," Laporta said.

"Barcelona fans should know that Xavi has never been greedy when it comes to money, he has always thought about the club and has never been a condition of any kind.

"We know that he made some statements in the middle of the season, but today we have the good news that he is staying and he has conveyed to me the enthusiasm and confidence he has in the project."

Xavi played for Barcelona for 17 years, making 767 appearances and winning 25 trophies, including four Champions League titles and eight LaLiga crowns.