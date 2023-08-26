Fernandes seals comeback win for Man United over Forest

Christian Eriksen began the comeback after 17 minutes when he touched in Marcus Rashford's cross but for all United's pressure, Forest still packed a substantial threat.

Casemiro levelled from close range in the 52nd minute and Forest were reduced to 10 men when Joe Worrall was red-carded for hauling down Fernandes outside the area.

Ten minutes later Rashford went down in the area after slight contact from Danilo and Fernandes stepped up to beat American keeper Matt Turner from the penalty spot and seal United's second win of the season.