    Fernandes seals comeback win for Man United over Forest

    Casemiro levelled from close range in the 52nd minute and Forest were reduced to 10 men when Joe Worrall was red-carded for hauling down Fernandes

    Published : 26 August 2023, 05:24 PM
    Updated : 26 August 2023, 05:24 PM

    Bruno Fernandes completed a 3-2 comeback victory for Manchester United from the penalty spot after the hosts conceded twice inside the opening five minutes against Nottingham Forest in a rip-roaring Premier League clash at Old Trafford on Saturday. 

    The home crowd were stunned after two minutes when Taiwo Awoniyi ran through to put Forest ahead and in disbelief two minutes later when unmarked Willy Boly headed in a second.

    Christian Eriksen began the comeback after 17 minutes when he touched in Marcus Rashford's cross but for all United's pressure, Forest still packed a substantial threat. 

    Casemiro levelled from close range in the 52nd minute and Forest were reduced to 10 men when Joe Worrall was red-carded for hauling down Fernandes outside the area. 

    Ten minutes later Rashford went down in the area after slight contact from Danilo and Fernandes stepped up to beat American keeper Matt Turner from the penalty spot and seal United's second win of the season.

