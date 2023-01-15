Klopp slams 'worst ever' Liverpool performance after Brighton defeat

Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp blasted his side's effort in a humiliating 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion that he called the worst ever in his reign.

Winger Solly March scored twice and created a third for Brighton as they dominated the game from start to finish, with Liverpool barely able to string together a single decent attack.

"Massively frustrated, congratulations to Brighton on a super game against a bad opponent. We were not good today, I can't remember a good phase or period," an irate Klopp said.

"Doing better than today should be easy, because this is a really low point. I can't remember a worse game," he added.