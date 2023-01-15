    বাংলা

    Klopp slams 'worst ever' Liverpool performance after Brighton defeat

    Liverpool's campaign has been derailed by poor performances and injuries to key players like Virgil van Dijk and Darwin Nunez

    Reuters
    Published : 15 Jan 2023, 03:27 AM
    Updated : 15 Jan 2023, 03:27 AM

    Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp blasted his side's effort in a humiliating 3-0 Premier League defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion that he called the worst ever in his reign.

    Winger Solly March scored twice and created a third for Brighton as they dominated the game from start to finish, with Liverpool barely able to string together a single decent attack.

    "Massively frustrated, congratulations to Brighton on a super game against a bad opponent. We were not good today, I can't remember a good phase or period," an irate Klopp said.

    "Doing better than today should be easy, because this is a really low point. I can't remember a worse game," he added.

    Despite losing 3-1 to Brentford in their last Premier League game on Jan 2, Klopp said that he had been confident coming in to Saturday's game that his side could get a much-needed win.

    "There was no sign for this performance before the game, but that's probably how it is sometimes. There's nothing that I thought yesterday or this morning that this could happen."

    Liverpool's campaign has been derailed by poor performances and injuries to key players, with captain Virgil van Dijk missing due to a hamstring strain and recent signing Cody Gakpo starting up front due to the absence of Darwin Nunez.

    As a result, the Reds struggled to maintain possession and Brighton were able to make the most of the chances they were offered.

    "In these moments we passed from the last line up front, and then when we want to push up the ball was already gone again. So that's why, it's just counter (attacks) from their side and it always looks horrible," Klopp said.

    Liverpool are eighth in the table on 28 points, seven behind fourth-placed Newcastle United, who currently occupy the last Champions League place.

    RELATED STORIES
    Manchester City's Benjamin Mendy arrives at Chester Crown Court for his trial following allegations of rape and sexual assault, Chester, Britain, Dec 22, 2022
    Man City's Mendy found not guilty on six counts of rape
    13 women had brought allegations against the Manchester City defender
    Premier League - Manchester United v Manchester City - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - January 14, 2023 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford in action with Manchester City's Manuel Akanji
    Rashford is unstoppable: Ten Hag
    Rashford scored for the ninth successive home match in all competitions to snatch a late win for United over their city rivals
    Premier League - Nottingham Forest v Leicester City - The City Ground, Nottingham, Britain - January 14, 2023 Leicester City's Wout Faes looks dejected after Nottingham Forest's Brennan Johnson scores their second goal
    Forest beat Leicester, pull clear of relegation zone
    Leicester have now lost four league games in a row
    Football - Premier League - Brighton & Hove Albion v Liverpool - The American Express Community Stadium, Brighton, Britain - January 14, 2023 Brighton & Hove Albion's Solly March celebrates scoring their second goal with Kaoru Mitoma as Liverpool's Andrew Robertson reacts
    March double gives Brighton win over Liverpool
    The win lifts Brighton & Hove Albion above the Reds and up to seventh in the Premier League standings

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher