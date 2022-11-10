Lukaku, Hazard included in Belgium squad for World Cup

"He (Lukaku) is not completely fit medically, that is clear, but the last three days has been very positive. We will give Romelu every second to be fit," Martinez told reporters on Thursday.

"At this stage, we feel he will be able to take part in at least one of those three (Group F) games. But we will keep assessing and have up until Nov 22 to make a decision.

"His situation is similar to (Axel) Witsel's in the run-up to the previous European Championship. Or Vincent Kompany's in 2018 (ahead of the World Cup).

"It is not an exceptional situation for us. We want him to play as big a role as he can give."

Hazard has been mostly on the sidelines at Real Madrid this season and has not played in LaLiga since September having fallen out of favour with coach Carlo Ancelotti.

However, he is a talismanic figure for Belgium and Martinez has set aside concerns with his match fitness and form.

"I am looking for Eden to come as captain of the squad and show what an incredible player we have. He is enjoying his football, I can see that, the only concern is the match fitness."

Martinez has largely gone with his tried and tested players, but made some wildcard picks, including Everton midfielder Amadou Onana, who he says provides an x-factor.