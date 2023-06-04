    বাংলা

    Barcelona clinch Women's Champions League in comeback victory

    The Spanish league champions quickly set the record straight in the second half as Patricia Guijarro scores two goals in the first five minutes after the break

    Reuters
    Published : 3 June 2023, 06:50 PM
    Updated : 3 June 2023, 06:50 PM

    Barcelona won their second Women's Champions League in three years on Saturday when they came back from two goals down to beat VfL Wolfsburg 3-2 in a thrilling final before a sold-out crowd in Eindhoven. 

    Swedish defender Fridolina Rolfo struck the winning goal from close range in the 70th minute, rounding off a sensational comeback for Barcelona who had been 2-0 down at halftime. 

    The Spanish league champions quickly set the record straight in the second half as Patricia Guijarro scored two goals in the first five minutes after the break. 

    The equaliser came as no surprise as Barcelona had dominated play for most of the first half, lacking efficiency only in front of the goal. 

    They had threatened to score in the opening minutes, before Polish striker Ewa Pajor put Wolfsburg ahead in the third minute after pressuring Barcelona's English defender Lucy Bronze into losing possession. 

    Barcelona quickly increased the pressure but saw Salma Paralluelo and Aitana Bonmati squander chances when face-to-face with Wolfsburg goalkeeper Merle Frohms, while Irene Paredes headed a corner wide from close range. 

    Wolfsburg waited for their chances on the counter-attack and saw their patience rewarded in the 37th minute when Pajor played a perfect cross to Alexandra Popp who headed in the German team's second goal against the run of play. 

    The missed chances did not demoralise Barcelona and they came out fighting in the second half. 

    Norwegian winger Caroline Graham Hansen, a threat throughout the match, tore through the Wolfsburg defence to set up Guijarro for Barcelona's first goal. 

    Two minutes later, Graham Hansen swung in a cross from the right-hand side to Guijarro who headed in the equaliser. 

    In the end, Barcelona's second-half whirlwind proved too much for Wolfsburg, who were chasing their first Champions League crown since 2014. 

    They came close to an equaliser once, from a corner in stoppage time, but in the end offered too little to prevent Barcelona from lifting the trophy in front of nearly 34,000 fans in Eindhoven's PSV Stadium. 

    "Today it was me, but it was everyone's hunger and belief in ourselves that helped us through it," goalscorer Guijarro told the post-match press conference. 

    "The first half felt unfair but it's how you react that counts and the reaction was excellent," Barcelona coach Jonatan Giraldez added. 

    Wolfsburg coach Tommy Stroot said the difference between the sides had been small, with the match decided on little details. 

    "I think we have seen an incredible match with great quality, of course from Barcelona but also from our side," he said. "And I think it was great for women's football." 

    This year's final was the first before a sold-out crowd in the history of the Women's Champions League and attracted the biggest crowd ever to a women's football match played in the Netherlands.

    RELATED STORIES
    Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky and US Senator Lindsey Graham (R-SC) attend a meeting, amid Russia's attack on Ukraine, in Kyiv, Ukraine May 26, 2023.
    Failure to back Ukraine would send signal to China about taking Taiwan: US senator
    "The best way to protect Taiwan and world order is for (Russian President Vladimir) Putin to lose," the senator said during a visit to Kyiv
    World Athletics Championships – women’s 100 metres victory ceremony – London Stadium, London, Britain – August 7, 2017 – Tori Bowie of the US (Gold) poses with her medal.
    Former world 100m champion Bowie dies
    The American was crowned world champion in 2017 and won three Olympic medals at the Rio Games in 2016
    FIDE World Championship Match 2023 - Tiebreak - Astana, Kazakhstan - April 30, 2023. Ding Liren of China competes against Ian Nepomniachtchi of International Chess Federation.
    China's Ding Liren defies odds to become world champion
    Ding's triumph means China holds both the men's and women's world titles
    Europa League - Play-Off First Leg - Sevilla v PSV Eindhoven - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - February 16, 2023 Sevilla coach Jorge Sampaoli REUTERS/Marcelo Del Pozo/File Photo
    Sampaoli named Flamengo manager
    Flamengo, the Copa Libertadores defending champions, said Sampaoli has signed a deal until December 2024

    Opinion

    Henry Kissinger at 100: controversial policymaker and brilliant scholar
    Syed Badrul Ahsan
    AI comes of age on jets and ships, prompting fears about where it's headed
    Peter Apps
    Is race swapping actually representation?
    Pakistan’s judges: A brief history
    Syed Badrul Ahsan