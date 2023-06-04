Barcelona clinch Women's Champions League in comeback victory

Barcelona won their second Women's Champions League in three years on Saturday when they came back from two goals down to beat VfL Wolfsburg 3-2 in a thrilling final before a sold-out crowd in Eindhoven.

Swedish defender Fridolina Rolfo struck the winning goal from close range in the 70th minute, rounding off a sensational comeback for Barcelona who had been 2-0 down at halftime.

The Spanish league champions quickly set the record straight in the second half as Patricia Guijarro scored two goals in the first five minutes after the break.

The equaliser came as no surprise as Barcelona had dominated play for most of the first half, lacking efficiency only in front of the goal.

They had threatened to score in the opening minutes, before Polish striker Ewa Pajor put Wolfsburg ahead in the third minute after pressuring Barcelona's English defender Lucy Bronze into losing possession.