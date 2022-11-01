Portaloos and home security: Qatar braces for World Cup influx

A gleaming white World Cup stadium looms large at the end of the street in the quiet suburban neighbourhood of Al Thumama.

In three weeks, tens of thousands of football fans will file past the tidy villas, mosques and shops that line the route to the stadium due to host eight matches during the tournament.

On Tuesday, the quarter was bracing itself for the Nov 20 kickoff of the World Cup: crowd control barriers on sidewalks, portable toilets beside houses and heightened home security.

"We have to be careful. We have to secure our houses...all the year we leave our front doors open. So for one month now, okay we will close it," said resident Ahmed Al Kuwari.