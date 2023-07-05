Alcaraz 'jealous' after Federer misses his victory

US Open champion Alcaraz, who returned to world number one after winning the Queen's Club title in what was only his third event on grass, barrelled through the opening set in 20 minutes with the crowd gasping at the power of his strokes.

He did suffer a lapse in the third set, however, offering the 36-year-old Chardy the opportunity to extend what was the last match of his long career.

But Alcaraz quickly re-focussed having slipped 4-2 behind with a sloppy service game and raced to victory.

He said that was all part of the learning curve.

"Here let's say you are not focussed for one game, like in the third set, and he breaks my serve and you are down," he said. "For me, that's something that I have to learn more."

While Alcaraz is top seed, Novak Djokovic remains the favourite as he bids for a record-equalling eighth title at Wimbledon, especially after he beat the Spaniard in the French semi-finals in which Alcaraz suffered body cramps caused by the stress of playing the Serb.

Asked if he had any concerns about facing Djokovic again, perhaps in the Wimbledon final next week, he said: "I think I learned a lot from that match for the next time I face Novak.

"It's going to be different for me. I'm going to deal with the pressure better than I did in the semi-final of French Open."