Public backing Argentina, superstar Lionel Messi ahead of World Cup

A team from outside of Europe has not won the World Cup since 2002, but the public is expecting that to change in Qatar this year.

Brazil is the pre-tournament favorite, including being offered at +350 by BetMGM and +375 by BetRivers. Fellow South American powerhouse Argentina is next at +500 and +540, respectively.

Argentina is BetMGM's second-biggest liability ahead of the World Cup opener on Sunday, leading the sportsbook in drawing 13 percent of the total tickets and 23 percent of the money while the country's odds have shortened from opening at +1000. Brazil opened at +500 and is second with 13 and 19 percent of the action, respectively.