    Sane and Mane clashed in Bayern dressing room: reports

    The two who were seen arguing on the pitch in a game, had to be separated by team mates

    Published : 12 April 2023, 08:29 PM
    Updated : 12 April 2023, 08:29 PM

    Bayern Munich's Sadio Mane and Leroy Sane clashed in the dressing room after the German club's Champions league quarter-final first leg defeat to Manchester City, according to reports in Germany on Wednesday. 

    Bild and Sky Sports Germany reported Sane had suffered a cut lip in the altercation and the two, who were also seen arguing on the pitch late in the game, had to be separated by team mates. 

    Bild said Senegal international Mane, a two times African footballer of the year, had complained about the way Germany winger Sane spoke to him after the 3-0 defeat at the Etihad Stadium. 

    There was no immediate comment from Bayern Munich. 

    The defeat was Bayern's biggest in the Champions League since a 3-0 loss to Paris St Germain in 2017.

