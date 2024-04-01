Liverpool must remain positive in title race, says Klopp

Liverpool have now won seven league games this season after conceding first, and Klopp said his side have come a long way in developing their collective mental strength.

"When I talk about being nervous as a whole unit, we were more nervous years ago," the German told reporters on Sunday.

"That's long ago but it is something we had to develop together ... If we all together enjoy this, then we have a chance. If we don't, we still have a chance, it's just really more difficult and that's why we try to stay positive in all these moments."