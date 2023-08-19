Paqueta left out of Brazil squad for World Cup qualifiers, Neymar in

His Premier League club West Ham were not immediately available to comment, while Reuters has also asked world soccer's governing body FIFA for comment.

"Paqueta was on the list, he's a player I like a lot. It's a time for him to resolve these issues," Diniz told reporters.

"People need time to sort these issues out. He's a player I love, I have the best impressions of him."

Paqueta has scored nine goals in 42 games for Brazil.

Forward Neymar, who joined Saudi Pro League side Al-Hilal on Tuesday, has been included in the squad that will face Bolivia on Sept. 8 and Peru four days later.

The 31-year-old has not played for Brazil since last year's World Cup while recovering from an ankle injury sustained in February.

"Neymar expressed a desire for us to work together and a desire to rethink his participation in the national team," Diniz added. "I spoke to him recently and he was very willing, extremely happy for the opportunity."