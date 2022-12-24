    বাংলা

    Nadal says he is confident he will be competitive in Australia

    The tennis star is set to travel to Sydney to play in the United Cup mixed tournament in preparation for the Australian Open

    Reuters
    Published : 24 Dec 2022, 09:18 AM
    Updated : 24 Dec 2022, 09:18 AM

    Rafa Nadal is aiming to successfully defend his Australian Open title at the first Grand Slam of the year in January after an injury-plagued 2022 despite arriving a bit short of his peak level, the Spaniard said on Friday.

    The 36-year-old has been training in the last few days after a Latin American exhibition tour alongside Norwegian third-ranked Casper Ruud.

    "I arrived on the 3rd (of December). I spent almost a week doing nothing, which was the right thing to do," Nadal told Spanish newspaper As.

    "I did a bit of physical training, I think I'll need a few days in Australia. I'm aware that I'm a little bit short, but I'm confident that I'll be able to pick up the level I need to be competitive in Australia."

    Nadal, who has won a record 22 Grand Slam titles, announced earlier this week the addition of Argentine Gustavo Marcaccio to his staff, an unexpected but necessary move after the departure of veteran coach Francis Roig after 18 years in his team.

    "I turn to Gustavo because Francis decided to take a different path. I'm not very much in favour of making big changes. Francis made a decision, and above all I love him as a friend, practically family," Nadal said.

    Nadal will travel to Sydney on Monday to play in the United Cup mixed tournament in preparation for the Australian Open.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Argentina Victory Parade after winning the World Cup - Buenos Aires, Argentina - Dec 20, 2022 Argentina players are pictured on a bus during the victory parade as fans celebrate
    France may contact Argentina sports minister over fans' WC taunts
    A group of fans set alight a makeshift coffin lid adorned with a picture of Mbappe, while Argentina goalkeeper Martinez clutched a toy baby with Mbappe's face on it during an open-top bus parade
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Final - Argentina v France - Lusail Stadium, Lusail, Qatar - December 18, 2022 Argentina's Emiliano Martinez reacts after receiving the Golden Glove award after the match REUTERS
    Emery to talk to Martinez about WC celebrations
    In Buenos Aires, Martinez carried a toy baby with Mbappe's face on it during an open-top bus parade
    Circuit de Monaco, Monte Carlo, Monaco - May 26, 2019 Chef Nusret Gokce before the race.
    FIFA investigating how celebrity chef got onto WC pitch
    Turkish Nusret Gokce posted videos and photos on his Instagram page of himself with Argentina's players after their win over France in the final
    Pant, Iyer help India reclaim control in Mirpur Test
    Pant, Iyer help India reclaim control in Mirpur Test
    The visitors' were all out for 314 claiming a handy first-innings lead of 87 in the low-scoring contest at Mirpur

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher