Nadal says he is confident he will be competitive in Australia

"I arrived on the 3rd (of December). I spent almost a week doing nothing, which was the right thing to do," Nadal told Spanish newspaper As.

"I did a bit of physical training, I think I'll need a few days in Australia. I'm aware that I'm a little bit short, but I'm confident that I'll be able to pick up the level I need to be competitive in Australia."

Nadal, who has won a record 22 Grand Slam titles, announced earlier this week the addition of Argentine Gustavo Marcaccio to his staff, an unexpected but necessary move after the departure of veteran coach Francis Roig after 18 years in his team.