    বাংলা

    Kessie's stunner hands Barcelona comeback win over Real Madrid

    Real seemed content to sit on their lead but their strategy backfired and enabled Barca to beat them 2-1

    Reuters
    Published : 20 March 2023, 03:03 AM
    Updated : 20 March 2023, 03:03 AM

    La Liga leaders Barcelona's pursuit of a 27th Spanish title gained momentum after substitute Franck Kessie scored a stunning goal in added time to secure a 2-1 comeback win over Real Madrid on Sunday.

    Barca took a huge step towards winning their first league title in four years by beating the champions for a third successive time. The result left second-placed Real 12 points adrift of the leaders.

    Roared by almost 100,000 fans in a sold-out Camp Nou, Barca were the better side and earned a well deserved win against a Real Madrid side that at times seemed resigned to their fate.

    "We have to be honest... We never gave up, but we are already four games behind them. Nothing is impossible, but the truth is that it's very difficult (to win the title)," Real goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois told Movistar Plus.

    It was an electrifying game from the start with Barcelona pressing high and they almost scored in the sixth minute with a point-blank header by Raphinha that Courtois brilliantly stopped with a reflex save using his right fist.

    From the rebound, Sergi Roberto fired a fierce shot inches over the bar.

    But it was Real who took an early lead four minutes later after a Vinicius Jr cross deflected off defender Ronald Araujo and went inside his own goal.

    But Barcelona were quick to regroup and they took control of game.

    Andreas Christiansen could have scored twice from two corners and Raphinha, who was arguably Barcelona’s most dangerous player, attempted an angled shot from the edge of the area that Courtois denied with another great save.

    Real seemed content to sit on their lead but their strategy backfired. At the stroke of halftime, their defence failed to clear the ball from the box and Sergi Roberto quickly pounced to fire an unstoppable strike to the left of the goalkeeper.

    Barcelona did not take the foot off the gas after the break and created several opportunities but it was Real substitute Marco Asensio who netted a goal that could have changed the script in the 81st minute.

    However, his close-range effort was ruled out by the VAR after the replay showed he was fractionally offside.

    Barca kept pushing for the winner and finally got it in added time when Alejandro Balde raced down the left channel and crossed to Kessie who was left unmarked in the far post. He unleashed an unstoppable first touch strike to give Barca the win of the season.

    RELATED STORIES
    LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Getafe - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - January 22, 2023 FC Barcelona's Pedri celebrates scoring their first goal
    Pedri on target to earn Barca win over Getafe
    Leaders Barca climbed to 44 points, six ahead of their bitter rivals Real who have a game in hand and will visit Athletic Bilbao
    LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Valencia - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 5, 2023 FC Barcelona's Raphinha celebrates scoring their first goal with teammates
    Real call board meeting to discuss Barca's refereeing scandal
    Spanish prosecutors filed a complaint against Barcelona and two of the LaLiga club's former presidents over alleged payments to a company
    LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Espanyol - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - December 31, 2022 FC Barcelona's Robert Lewandowski shoots at goal REUTERS/Albert Gea
    Barca held by Espanyol
    They started strongly, with defender Marcos Alonso glancing a header into the net to give the hosts the lead with seven minutes on the clock
    LaLiga - FC Barcelona v Valencia - Camp Nou, Barcelona, Spain - March 5, 2023 FC Barcelona's Sergio Busquets in action with Valencia's Samu Castillejo
    Raphinha header gives Barca win over Valencia
    Barca could have extended their lead in the 55th minute when Ferran Torres shot a penalty wide of the goal

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher