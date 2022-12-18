World Cup final: Wait begins for final

Argentina and France – La Albiceleste and Les Bleus – are set to take the field to decide the winner of the FIFA Men's World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Both countries are looking to win the final and take home the top prize for the third time in their history.
POGBA, ZLATAN IN ATTENDANCE
HOW ARGENTINA REACHED THE FINAL
Yaser Muhammad Faisal Jubayer has been tracking the Albicelestes through the knockout stages. Here's how they won those crucial games.
HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD
HUMAN RIGHTS IN SPOTLIGHT AT QATAR
The Qatar World Cup has been dogged by controversy from the start, with concerns about the country's infrastructural capacity and its human rights record at the forefront.
Sajid Khan has delved into the major issues for bdnews24.com's youth page Stripe:
PREMIER LEAGUE REPRESENTATION
Messi vs Mbappe
Messi and Mbappe lead the race for this year's Golden Boot with 5 goals each in 6 matches.
Messi currently has the edge with his three assists, while Mbappe has two.
MESSI TO MAKE HISTORY
Lionel Messi will create history tonight as the player with the most World Cup appearances when he steps onto the field for his 26th World Cup match, going past Germany's Lothar Matthaus who made 25 World Cup appearances.
Today will be the sixth FIFA World Cup Final that Argentina will play in. Only Germany (8) has appeared in more finals.
Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi (captain), Julian Alvarez
France: Hugo Lloris (captain), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe
The usual suspects are out for France, but Argentina have gone with big-game player Angel Di Maria in the starting eleven. Di Maria, who hasn't started since the group stage of the tournament, only played eight minutes in the Albicelestes win over the Netherlands.
Today is not only the World Cup final, but also Qatar’s national day. There is also something else in the air at Lusail stadium.
Qatar is the smallest host country in the tournament’s near 100-year history. It is also the first World Cup to be played in the Arab world.
The final is being played in Lusail Stadium, an enormous golden bowl that is one of seven newly-built arenas for a tournament costing more than $200 billion.