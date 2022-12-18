    বাংলা

    World Cup final: Wait begins for final

    Argentina will face France to decide the crown for the football world championship

    Sports Desk
    Published : 18 Dec 2022, 01:32 PM
    Updated : 18 Dec 2022, 02:44 PM
    18 Dec 2022, 02:07 PM

    Argentina and France – La Albiceleste and Les Bleus – are set to take the field to decide the winner of the FIFA Men's World Cup 2022 in Qatar. Both countries are looking to win the final and take home the top prize for the third time in their history.

    18 Dec 2022, 02:44 PM

    POGBA, ZLATAN IN ATTENDANCE

    18 Dec 2022, 02:34 PM

    HOW ARGENTINA REACHED THE FINAL

    Yaser Muhammad Faisal Jubayer has been tracking the Albicelestes through the knockout stages. Here's how they won those crucial games.

    Also Read: Tactical analysis: Brazil falls, Argentina perseveres on night where basics battled brilliance

    Also Read: Tactical analysis: A cutting edge took Messi’s Argentina to the World Cup final

    18 Dec 2022, 02:30 PM

    HEAD-TO-HEAD RECORD

    18 Dec 2022, 02:28 PM

    HUMAN RIGHTS IN SPOTLIGHT AT QATAR

    The Qatar World Cup has been dogged by controversy from the start, with concerns about the country's infrastructural capacity and its human rights record at the forefront.

    Sajid Khan has delved into the major issues for bdnews24.com's youth page Stripe:

    Also Read: The World Cup offered delightful drama. But what of its human cost?

    18 Dec 2022, 02:23 PM

    PREMIER LEAGUE REPRESENTATION

    18 Dec 2022, 02:21 PM

    Messi vs Mbappe

    Messi and Mbappe lead the race for this year's Golden Boot with 5 goals each in 6 matches.

    Messi currently has the edge with his three assists, while Mbappe has two.

    18 Dec 2022, 02:11 PM

    MESSI TO MAKE HISTORY

    Lionel Messi will create history tonight as the player with the most World Cup appearances when he steps onto the field for his 26th World Cup match, going past Germany's Lothar Matthaus who made 25 World Cup appearances.

    Today will be the sixth FIFA World Cup Final that Argentina will play in. Only Germany (8) has appeared in more finals.

    18 Dec 2022, 02:05 PM

    Lineups

    Argentina: Emiliano Martinez, Cristian Romero, Nicolas Otamendi, Nahuel Molina, Nicolas Tagliafico, Rodrigo De Paul, Alexis Mac Allister, Enzo Fernandez, Angel Di Maria, Lionel Messi (captain), Julian Alvarez

    France: Hugo Lloris (captain), Jules Kounde, Raphael Varane, Dayot Upamecano, Theo Hernandez, Antoine Griezmann, Aurelien Tchouameni, Adrien Rabiot, Ousmane Dembele, Olivier Giroud, Kylian Mbappe

    The usual suspects are out for France, but Argentina have gone with big-game player Angel Di Maria in the starting eleven. Di Maria, who hasn't started since the group stage of the tournament, only played eight minutes in the Albicelestes win over the Netherlands.

    18 Dec 2022, 01:30 PM

    Today is not only the World Cup final, but also Qatar’s national day. There is also something else in the air at Lusail stadium.

    Qatar is the smallest host country in the tournament’s near 100-year history. It is also the first World Cup to be played in the Arab world.

    The final is being played in Lusail Stadium, an enormous golden bowl that is one of seven newly-built arenas for a tournament costing more than $200 billion.

    RELATED STORIES
    England manager Southgate to stay on until Euro 2024
    Southgate to stay on until Euro 2024
    The popular 52-year-old led England to the quarter-finals of the World Cup in Qatar
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Fans gather in Paris for France v Morocco - Paris, France - December 14, 2022 France fans celebrate with flares on the Champs-Elysees after the match as France progress to the final
    French brace for World Cup final, hide 'Argentine' station name
    The Paris Metro temporarily renamed the 'Argentine' underground station 'France', covering up the name with 'Allez les Bleus' (Go the Blues) banners
    FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - Doha, Qatar - Dec 13, 2022 Argentina fans pose next to a World Cup sign in the Corniche
    How human rights issues undercut a dramatic World Cup
    As the world looks to the glamour of the final on Sunday, it will forget the human cost of making the major international event possible
    Football - FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 - France Training - Al Sadd SC Stadium, Doha, Qatar - Dec 16, 2022 France's Olivier Giroud and Eduardo Camavinga with teammates during training
    Virus-hit France focused on finishing the job against Argentina: Deschamps
    Defenders Upamecano, Konate and Varane, midfielder Rabiot and forward Coman were all infected during the week, although most of them have recovered

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher