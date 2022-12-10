Tactical analysis: Brazil falls, Argentina perseveres on night where basics battled brilliance

It was a showcase night at the World Cup quarterfinals as two South American titans felt the creeping terror of mortality. Both Argentina and Brazil took the lead with moments of magic from their talismans – Messi’s elegant through ball and Neymar’s one-two wonder goal. But it was a failure in footballing fundamentals that brought an end to the Seleçãos’ dreams and gave their longtime rivals a rude awakening before their escape. In the end, it came down to the Russian roulette of the penalty shootout and luck smiled, this time, on the Argentines.
IT ENDS IN TEARS FOR BRAZIL
We should give flowers where they are due. It was a triumphant cap for Luca Modric, perhaps the greatest midfielder to grace the field since Zinedine Zidane. His ageing, wily Croatia managed to fend off Brazil until the 105th minute when Neymar scored one of the goals of the tournament to put Brazil ahead. But the dogged Croats were not beaten. They stuck to their work valiantly and, while a galvanised Brazil rushed to put an exclamation point on their win, kept up tactical prowess and physical presence in defence and transition to score a shockingly simple goal. It was their 8th extra-time goal in the World Cups – a tribute to the determination and grit of a nation of only 4 million.
Croatia’s setup was perfect in terms of its structure, shape, and lineup, which played to their strengths throughout the game. They lined up in a 4-3-3 with Perisic on the left wing and Pasalic on the right. Both the wingers had the responsibility of marking and pressing the Brazilian fullbacks. In the centre, Kramaric started again for the 5th game of this World Cup. The midfield was the usual brilliant combination of Modric, Brozovic, and Kovacic.
Modric, fitting his status, had perhaps the most dynamic role of all the players in the game. He dropped between the centre-backs as a centre-half to help the team build the game from the back with diagonal balls to the flanks or just casual build-up into the midfield. He acted as the box-to-box mid who presses the opposition on defensive transitions and carries the ball to the opponent’s final third. He was also the Regista, who sprays passes from the midfield or from behind the attack line, and retains possession during attack build-ups. He was tasked with being everywhere and doing everything and he was up to it.
It was a trademark performance. He completed 105 out of 115 passes (91%), which was also the most in the match. He took 139 touches, and made 22 passes into the final third, the most in the match, completed 7 recoveries and won 9 duels. It was a testament to his consistency and quality in the last decade and a half.
Coach Zlatko Dalić came well-prepared. The defence was the vital unit that kept the team alive. Their fullbacks were tucked in along the back line to prevent Brazil from pouncing in sudden counterattacks or displays of individual brilliance. One of their main tasks – keeping Vinicius, Jr quiet.
Vinicius has been one of the most talismanic players for Brazil. He has scored once and assisted twice in three matches with an average match rating of 7.74 per game. To survive, Croatia had to find a way to smother the chaos he creates when he gets the ball. With Pasalic assigned to Danilo, Juranovic was tasked with keeping an eye on Vinicius. The plan was to cut off his ball supply. Kramaric pressed the Brazil keeper to force build up to the right, away from Vinicius. This meant he could only get the ball if he roamed to the centre, swapping positions with another attacker, or if Brazil won the midfield battle against Croatia in the central wing areas and played through balls to him.
Vinicius’s 21 touches on the ball, 1 shot on target, 1 dribble made, and 1 pass into the final third shows how well the Croat defence kept to their plan. Juranaovic deserves special mention for putting in one of his best performances in possibly the most significant game of his career. He had 94% pass accuracy, 3 chances created, 3 tackles won, 4 clearances, 7 recoveries, and 5/5 duels won. Consider it revenge for Nov 2, when Vinicius’s goal saw off Juranavic’s Celtic in the Champions League group stage.
Brazil on the other hand played in a 4-2-3-1 formation on paper, but practically a 4-1-1-4 with Casemiro anchoring in front of the defence line and Paqueta launching forward as an attacking pivot behind the front where Neymar joined the other three.
Casemiro’s importance to this Brazil team is paramount. He is arguably the best defensive mid-fielder of the last decade. He anchors deep and shields any counterattacks or wins the ball with presses and rough tackles. Training alongside Kroos and Modric has helped him become a fluent passer too. But Casemiro could not live up to the standard of Croatia’s midfield three. His pass accuracy of 79%, 3 disposessions, 1 interception, and 5/12 ground duels won were simply not up to what his team needed.
Tite’s star-studded squad had no shortage in its arsenal. He brought on Antony, Rodrygo, and Pedro replacing Raphinha, Vinicius, and Richarlison respectively. Replacing Richarlison seemed counter-intuitive because even though there had not been any goals in the first 105 minutes, Brazil still had taken numerous shots, with many on target. Their Expected Goals (xG) score was 1.33 after 90 minutes and 2.55 after 120 minutes against Croatia’s xG of 0.63 after 120.
Neymar’s goal, tearing through the defence with a one-two with Paqueta, was the last chance for smiles for Brazil’s fans. For a moment, it seemed that Neymar had truly fulfilled his destiny as he became the national team’s top goalscorer, taking a spot right next to Pele. But it wasn’t to be. A jubilant Brazil threw themselves forward in the latter half of extra time recklessly.
It seemed all too easy. A good tackle, Kovacic bypassing Brazil’s midfield press, and then Orsic finding Petkovic just at the edge of the penalty box for a fantastic one-touch finish to equalise. It was their first and only shot on target in the 120, but it was enough for penalties and to ultimately take Croatia through to the semi-final.
For Neymar, the great Brazilian hope, it ended in tears. The nation must now hope that he still has some of the magic touch left if he makes it back to the competition in another four years.
ARGENTINA STUMBLE, BUT SQUEAK BY
In retrospect, there is a touch of inevitability. After all, Louis van Gaal’s Netherlands already lost to Argentina on penalties in 2014. And, after Saturday’s win, Argentina became the team with the most penalty shootout victories in World Cup history.
But, there was a window of time where it felt like Lionel Messi’s last World Cup match would come to an ignominious end soon after their most bitter rivals.
Argentina started up in a 5-3-2 formation that also became a lopsided 3-5-2 with Alvarez as a left forward and Messi as the centre forward with freedom to drop deep to collect and carry toward the goal or create chances. Messi dropping back from his position also gave Molina and Rodrigo de Pail space on the right flank to exploit.
Their first goal shows how clearly the sheer gravity of a legendary player can change a match. Molina’s presence high up the pitch and Messi carrying the ball on the flank forced Dutch defender Nathan Ake to leave his line and come forward in hopes of either winning the ball or containing Messi. When Messi ran toward the box, the defence was a touch slow to react – after all, the maestro always has multiple ways to create a goal. Ake’s movement leaves his assigned space empty. Molina deftly slips in and Messi, justifying his reputation, threads a needle to find his feet. A great strike later, the net rippled.
Messi got his own goal in the 73rd minute when Argentine fullback Acuna was tripped in the Netherlands box. Cool as a cucumber, he knocked the penalty kick into the right of the net. With his arms open wide, he posed to the jubilant crowd as if the World Cup was nearly in the hands of a worthy conqueror.
Van Gaal, ever the iconoclast, took a chance – throw away the Dutch style and pivot to the old standby: punt it up to two big men. His substitutions were pointed – bringing in the 188 cm tall Luuk de Jong and 197 cm tall Wout Weghorst alongside Steven Berghuis, the attacking midfielder from Ajax.
The subs had the desired effect as the Netherlands played with a much clear sense of hunger and urgency. They sprayed the ball towards the final third from centrally as well as the flanks, hoping their forwards would get there or a high-pressing midfield would snatch up loose second balls.
The breakthrough came when Berghouis played an early cross into the box and Weghorst raced the Argentine defence to the front post to catch the ball with a sensational header that ended up in the back of the net. It was the shot in the arm the Dutch needed.
Super sub Weghorst also scored the equaliser right at the death. A cheeky free-kick just outside the box saw Koopmeiners brush the ball past the wall towards Weghorst who fired it into the left corner. Weghorst scored his brace from the only two touches he has had in the entire 120 minutes.
However, Argentina eventually wised up to Van Gaal's ploy in extra time with smart man-on-man marking, managing to keep the Dutch mostly quiet in the lead-up to penalties while creating a few chances themselves.
The shootout that followed was all about Argentine keeper Emi Martinez who made two fantastic dives to bar the Dutch and keep their dreams alive. Messi, who is looking to finally take home the trophy that could be his crowning glory, was magnificent again, with the most shots (6), most final third passes (20), most chances created (3), most duels won (10), and the most fouls won in addition to this goal and assist.
Though we may be missing out on a Super Clasico semi-final, there will be a hint of Spain’s biggest game in the air when ex-Barcelona stalwart Messi meets Real rock Modric in a battle of the No. 10s at 1 am on Tuesday Bangladesh time.
This article is a preview of sports coverage at Stripe, bdnews24.com’s page for exciting, in-depth analysis of society and culture from a youth perspective. The page is set to launch soon.