Tactical analysis: Brazil falls, Argentina perseveres on night where basics battled brilliance

We should give flowers where they are due. It was a triumphant cap for Luca Modric, perhaps the greatest midfielder to grace the field since Zinedine Zidane. His ageing, wily Croatia managed to fend off Brazil until the 105th minute when Neymar scored one of the goals of the tournament to put Brazil ahead. But the dogged Croats were not beaten. They stuck to their work valiantly and, while a galvanised Brazil rushed to put an exclamation point on their win, kept up tactical prowess and physical presence in defence and transition to score a shockingly simple goal. It was their 8th extra-time goal in the World Cups – a tribute to the determination and grit of a nation of only 4 million.

Croatia’s setup was perfect in terms of its structure, shape, and lineup, which played to their strengths throughout the game. They lined up in a 4-3-3 with Perisic on the left wing and Pasalic on the right. Both the wingers had the responsibility of marking and pressing the Brazilian fullbacks. In the centre, Kramaric started again for the 5th game of this World Cup. The midfield was the usual brilliant combination of Modric, Brozovic, and Kovacic.

Modric, fitting his status, had perhaps the most dynamic role of all the players in the game. He dropped between the centre-backs as a centre-half to help the team build the game from the back with diagonal balls to the flanks or just casual build-up into the midfield. He acted as the box-to-box mid who presses the opposition on defensive transitions and carries the ball to the opponent’s final third. He was also the Regista, who sprays passes from the midfield or from behind the attack line, and retains possession during attack build-ups. He was tasked with being everywhere and doing everything and he was up to it.

It was a trademark performance. He completed 105 out of 115 passes (91%), which was also the most in the match. He took 139 touches, and made 22 passes into the final third, the most in the match, completed 7 recoveries and won 9 duels. It was a testament to his consistency and quality in the last decade and a half.

Coach Zlatko Dalić came well-prepared. The defence was the vital unit that kept the team alive. Their fullbacks were tucked in along the back line to prevent Brazil from pouncing in sudden counterattacks or displays of individual brilliance. One of their main tasks – keeping Vinicius, Jr quiet.

Vinicius has been one of the most talismanic players for Brazil. He has scored once and assisted twice in three matches with an average match rating of 7.74 per game. To survive, Croatia had to find a way to smother the chaos he creates when he gets the ball. With Pasalic assigned to Danilo, Juranovic was tasked with keeping an eye on Vinicius. The plan was to cut off his ball supply. Kramaric pressed the Brazil keeper to force build up to the right, away from Vinicius. This meant he could only get the ball if he roamed to the centre, swapping positions with another attacker, or if Brazil won the midfield battle against Croatia in the central wing areas and played through balls to him.

Vinicius’s 21 touches on the ball, 1 shot on target, 1 dribble made, and 1 pass into the final third shows how well the Croat defence kept to their plan. Juranaovic deserves special mention for putting in one of his best performances in possibly the most significant game of his career. He had 94% pass accuracy, 3 chances created, 3 tackles won, 4 clearances, 7 recoveries, and 5/5 duels won. Consider it revenge for Nov 2, when Vinicius’s goal saw off Juranavic’s Celtic in the Champions League group stage.