The World Cup offered delightful drama. But what of its human cost?

Entertainment is one of the biggest distractions to the human mind. It allows people to lose sight of the world’s problems. Few sources of entertainment this year have been as dramatic and storied as the FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

With its grand stadiums, groundbreaking technology, astounding amenities, and gracious national hospitality, this year’s World Cup hosts are proving a grand, elaborate stage for the tournament. But this beautiful atmosphere was not created without cost. Millions of eyes across the world will turn to the final on Sunday, and its dazzle will overshadow the devastating path that led up to it, one that sacrificed many lives along the way.

FIFA announced Qatar as the host of the 2022 World Cup in 2010. The decision was intensely controversial at the time. Three major issues stood out in particular – the massive strain on Qatar’s infrastructure-building capacity, labour conditions, and the country’s treatment of the LGBTQ community.