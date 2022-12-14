Tactical analysis: A cutting edge took Messi’s Argentina to the World Cup final

The River Plate striker, who Man City snapped up in the summer transfer window, showed his extraordinary potential to crack open the game with smart positioning and movement. In the 32nd minute, he raced onto a lofted ball from Enzo Fernandez before crashing into keeper Livakovic. The penalty decision was by-the-book – Livakovic impeded the striker’s progress without getting the ball – but Croatia will still feel a bit hard done by as the keeper didn’t look to be inviting contact. Messi powered the spot-kick home to become the tournament’s leading top scorer alongside Mbappe.

After that first goal, Croatia lost their rhythm. As Modric told MSN after the match, “I don’t usually talk about referees, but today it’s impossible not to do so. The first goal was not a penalty. That’s my opinion. It stressed us a little bit.”

“I think after the penalty, it changed the whole match. Before the penalty, we were the ones controlling the game… I don’t want to take credit away from them. They deserve to be in the final, but that first penalty destroyed us.”

That disorientation was evident in the second goal. A short corner sees the ball at the feet of Brozovic. A pressing Alvarez blocks the cross and, for a moment, the ball is in the air. There are five Croatian players in the box, but the first person alert to the deflection is Otamendi, who heads it away.

Messi manages to poke the resulting ball forward and Alvarez sprints onto it from the halfway line. Then there’s a moment of good fortune for the Argentines and a nightmare for the Croatians. As Alvarez charges into traffic, he loses control of the ball. It ricochets off Juranovic’s foot and falls kindly to the striker. Even a challenge from a retreating Sosa is somehow cushioned by Alvarez’s chest, leading to a wonderful volley that finds the back of the net.