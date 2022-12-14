Tactical analysis: A cutting edge took Messi’s Argentina to the World Cup final

Passes and possession are essential to controlling the game, but the match is ultimately decided on goals. Messi’s Argentina had a few touches of luck on Wednesday, but it was their ability to capitalise on their chances that is taking them past Croatia to the World Cup final.
Croatia started in a 4-3-3, the same line-up as their match against Brazil. While other coaches have adopted adamant styles, Argentina’s Scaloni hasn’t been shy in shaping his team to counter his opponents’ strengths and weaknesses. He changed up Argentina’s 3-5-2 formation against the Dutch with a 4-4-2. The coach replaced Acuna with Tagliafico in the back line and took off Martinez to add Paredes to the midfield.
The 3-5-2 adds width in attack as the fullbacks make overlapping runs, while the defensive three are shored up by a central midfielder dropping back. This works well against teams that play largely through the central channels. However, with Kramaric as Croatia’s lone striker, there was little need for three defenders to cover him.
Instead, what Argentina needed was an extra man in midfield. Paredes’s inclusion meant Messi did not have to drop into Argentina’s own half as frequently to mastermind the attack. Playing with the numerical advantage in the midfield also made Argentina’s attacking transitions a lot easier and faster to combat the brilliance of the Modric-Brozovic-Kovacic trio.
Though the result may suggest otherwise, that trio had a strong game. Modric made 93 touches, 4/4 dribbles, 6 recoveries, and 5 passes into the final third and won 9 duels before getting subbed off in the 81st minute. Kovacic completed the most passes in the match (86/91), created the most chances (3) in the match, and won the most duels (10) too. Croatia dominated possession in the first half-hour. Modric and Kovacic kept the ball and moved it forward, but the team had no one to capitalise on their build-up.
Argentina, by contrast, had 22-year-old Julian Alvarez.
The River Plate striker, who Man City snapped up in the summer transfer window, showed his extraordinary potential to crack open the game with smart positioning and movement. In the 32nd minute, he raced onto a lofted ball from Enzo Fernandez before crashing into keeper Livakovic. The penalty decision was by-the-book – Livakovic impeded the striker’s progress without getting the ball – but Croatia will still feel a bit hard done by as the keeper didn’t look to be inviting contact. Messi powered the spot-kick home to become the tournament’s leading top scorer alongside Mbappe.
After that first goal, Croatia lost their rhythm. As Modric told MSN after the match, “I don’t usually talk about referees, but today it’s impossible not to do so. The first goal was not a penalty. That’s my opinion. It stressed us a little bit.”
“I think after the penalty, it changed the whole match. Before the penalty, we were the ones controlling the game… I don’t want to take credit away from them. They deserve to be in the final, but that first penalty destroyed us.”
That disorientation was evident in the second goal. A short corner sees the ball at the feet of Brozovic. A pressing Alvarez blocks the cross and, for a moment, the ball is in the air. There are five Croatian players in the box, but the first person alert to the deflection is Otamendi, who heads it away.
Messi manages to poke the resulting ball forward and Alvarez sprints onto it from the halfway line. Then there’s a moment of good fortune for the Argentines and a nightmare for the Croatians. As Alvarez charges into traffic, he loses control of the ball. It ricochets off Juranovic’s foot and falls kindly to the striker. Even a challenge from a retreating Sosa is somehow cushioned by Alvarez’s chest, leading to a wonderful volley that finds the back of the net.
Alvarez deserves much of the credit for keeping his cool even as the ball wobbles and swerves, but the play started with Otamendi. Three Croatian players were closer to the ball than he was, but as they reeled from that first goal, he took decisive action.
The third goal, featuring some 'marvelous mischief' from the little maestro, as commentator Peter Drury put it - was the cherry on top. And Alvarez, who was in the right place at the right time, struck it home to secure his Man of the Match award.
But let us end on Messi. Since the Saudi Arabia horror show, he and Argentina have had an undoubtedly great World Cup. Three of his five goals may have come from penalties (a sin Cristiano Ronaldo would undoubtedly have been tarred and feathered for), but his performances in the past few matches have put all the naysayers who nitpicked his national team record to bed.
He has brought Argentina to two World Cup finals in the past eight years – their first since the inimitable Maradona. Now he stands one step away from lifting the one trophy that has eluded his grasp. The one that could complete his legacy and crown him as the best to kick the ball.
But one more foe awaits. Whether that is France or Morocco will be decided early on Thursday.
