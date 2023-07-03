Leipzig's Gvardiol eyes Manchester City move: club

"We are in talks with Manchester. There is nothing more to say about it at this moment."

Gvardiol would be the latest big name to leave the Leipzig club with the back-to-back German Cup winners having already seen Hungarian midfielder Dominik Szoboszlai move to Liverpool on Sunday.

Defender Konrad Laimer has gone to German champions Bayern Munich while France international Christopher Nkunku has joined Chelsea in the Premier League.

"I can understand the disappointment and concern of the fans," Eberl said. "No club and no coach in this world wants to lose players of this calibre."

"But we have been prepared for this and I can promise that we will have once more a good and exciting team."