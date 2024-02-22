Ratcliffe wants to build new stadium for Man United, bring back glory days

British billionaire and Manchester United co-owner Jim Ratcliffe wants to build a new stadium for the club as he aims to bring back its glory days in the Premier League and European competitions, he told the BBC on Wednesday.

Ratcliffe's $1.25 billion deal for a 25% stake in the club, in which he will also invest $300 million into infrastructure and take charge of their football operations, was completed on Tuesday.

United have played at their current Old Trafford stadium, which has a capacity of 74,310, since 1910.

"There is a quite a big argument, in my view, for regenerating that whole south side of Manchester... the nucleus of it being a new stadium," he said.

"(It) would be a world class state of the art stadium, which could take England games it could take the FA Cup final, it could take the Champions League final, and it could service the north of England."