    বাংলা

    Barcelona to face best Man United team in many years: Xavi

    After fighting back to earn a 2-2 draw in the first leg, Xavi believes his team will need to be at their best to advance to the last 16 in the Premier League

    Reuters
    Published : 23 Feb 2023, 03:54 AM
    Updated : 23 Feb 2023, 03:54 AM

    Barcelona will face the best Manchester United team for many years in the second leg of their Europa League knockout round tie at Old Trafford, the LaLiga leaders' coach Xavi Hernandez said on Wednesday.

    After fighting back to earn a 2-2 draw with the Premier League side in a pulsating game at the Camp Nou, Xavi believes his team will need to be at their best on Thursday to advance to the last 16.

    "It will be a very difficult game, Manchester United are one of the best teams in Europe today and they're showing it every game," Xavi told a news conference.

    "(Manager Erik) Ten Hag is doing a great job. They are a team that show intensity, mentality, passion, rhythm... we will need to match them in every level, to show personality and be loyal to our style.

    "Above all, we need the bring the mentality to compete in Europe. We can say that Manchester United have returned and they are playing their best football in many years. It is a good opportunity to show that Barca can also compete."

    United are unbeaten in their last eight games in all competitions and are third in the Premier League standings on 49 points, five behind leaders Arsenal.

    They were the better side for large parts of the first leg and controlled the tempo but were denied by goalkeeper Marc-Andre ter Stegen who made several outstanding saves to keep the Spanish team in the tie.

    Xavi will be without the injured Pedri and Ousmane Dembele while Gavi is suspended.

    "We came here with the desire and passion to compete," Xavi said.

    "We are looking forward to show our best version on Thursday despite all the players we are missing. We all know it will be difficult but we have a team capable of advancing to the next round."

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - Champions League - Round of 16 First Leg - RB Leipzig v Manchester City - Red Bull Arena, Leipzig, Germany - Feb 22, 2023 Manchester City's Rodri in action with RB Leipzig's Konrad Laimer.
    Leipzig draw against Man City in Champions League
    City had 74% possession and almost double the number of their opponents' attacks but have now drawn their last two games
    Real Madrid come from two down to earn stunning 5-2 win at Liverpool
    Real earn stunning win at Liverpool
    The holders produce a stunning comeback in the first leg of their Champions League last-16 tie
    Members of the media work at the entrance of Brians 2 prison where Brazilian football player Dani Alves was taken after a judge ordered him to be jailed on remand without bail over an alleged sexual assault of a woman in Barcelona, Spain Feb 21, 2023.
    Spanish court rejects Brazil footballer's appeal against remand over sex claim
    Brazilian football player Dani Alves was jailed on remand without bail after a local woman filed a complaint over a sexual assault against him last month
    Olympic rings to celebrate the IOC official announcement that Paris won the 2024 Olympic bid are seen in front of the Eiffel Tower at the Trocadero square in Paris, France, Sept 16, 2017.
    Australia aligned with other nations on Russia, Belarus athlete ban
    The British government issued a statement for the IOC on behalf of 34 like-minded nations’ to ban Russian and Belarusian athletes from its competitions

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher