Barcelona to face best Man United team in many years: Xavi

Barcelona will face the best Manchester United team for many years in the second leg of their Europa League knockout round tie at Old Trafford, the LaLiga leaders' coach Xavi Hernandez said on Wednesday.

After fighting back to earn a 2-2 draw with the Premier League side in a pulsating game at the Camp Nou, Xavi believes his team will need to be at their best on Thursday to advance to the last 16.

"It will be a very difficult game, Manchester United are one of the best teams in Europe today and they're showing it every game," Xavi told a news conference.

"(Manager Erik) Ten Hag is doing a great job. They are a team that show intensity, mentality, passion, rhythm... we will need to match them in every level, to show personality and be loyal to our style.