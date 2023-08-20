Alvarez goal gives clinical Man City 1-0 win over Newcastle

After an opening half-hour in which the home side dominated possession, Alvarez broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when Foden picked him out on the edge of the box, and the Argentine whipped a powerful shot across Nick Pope and into the net.

Newcastle upped the tempo in the second half but it was City who had the better chances, though striker Erling Haaland seemed out of sorts as he failed to score despite a number of opportunities created for him by Foden.

The visitors finally managed to start exerting some pressure in the last 15 minutes, but despite some better attacking play they still struggled to create shots on goal.

Substitute Callum Wilson wasted a glorious counter-attack when he picked Rodri's pocket in midfield but he could not fashion an angle for a run on goal, and when the shot eventually came for Harvey Barnes, it did little to trouble Ederson.

City almost grabbed a second when Foden flashed a late shot across goal as his side held on for back to back league wins to start their season and stretch their record to 17 home victories in all competitions.