    Alvarez goal gives clinical Man City 1-0 win over Newcastle

    The Argentine broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when Foden picked him out on the edge of the box

    Reuters
    Published : 20 August 2023, 02:36 AM
    Updated : 20 August 2023, 02:36 AM

    A superb strike from midfielder Julian Alvarez gave Manchester City a 1-0 win over Newcastle United in their first home game of the new Premier League season, capping off an evening of celebration of last season's treble at the Etihad Stadium.

    The Premier League, Champions League and FA Cup trophies were all displayed on the pitch before kickoff, after which City comprehensively outplayed Eddie Howe's Newcastle, whose own title aspirations were dealt an early season setback.

    Pep Guardiola picked Phil Foden to take the place of the injured Kevin De Bruyne, and the 23-year-old England international responded with a man-of-the-match performance as he shouldered the burden of creating chances for the champions.

    After an opening half-hour in which the home side dominated possession, Alvarez broke the deadlock in the 31st minute when Foden picked him out on the edge of the box, and the Argentine whipped a powerful shot across Nick Pope and into the net.

    Newcastle upped the tempo in the second half but it was City who had the better chances, though striker Erling Haaland seemed out of sorts as he failed to score despite a number of opportunities created for him by Foden.

    The visitors finally managed to start exerting some pressure in the last 15 minutes, but despite some better attacking play they still struggled to create shots on goal.

    Substitute Callum Wilson wasted a glorious counter-attack when he picked Rodri's pocket in midfield but he could not fashion an angle for a run on goal, and when the shot eventually came for Harvey Barnes, it did little to trouble Ederson.

    City almost grabbed a second when Foden flashed a late shot across goal as his side held on for back to back league wins to start their season and stretch their record to 17 home victories in all competitions.

