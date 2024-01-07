Foden double fires Man City to 5-0 FA Cup win over Huddersfield

De Bruyne entered the fray in the 57th minute and City added their third a minute later as Norwegian winger Oscar Bobb tried to pick out the Belgian at the far post, only to see his deflected cross loop into the net to make it 3-0.

Foden added his second with a precise shot from the edge of the area in the 65th minute, and nine minutes later De Bruyne teed up fellow substitute Jeremy Doku to complete the rout.

"We are incredibly delighted to have him back, because Kevin helps to win games. It is so important to have him back after a long injury," Guardiola told the BBC.

"He will help us with his talent but I don't want to put all the pressure on Kevin's shoulders because it is not fair to him ... he had a really good assist for the Jeremy Doku goal," he added.

Goalscorer Foden gave credit to Huddersfield for making it difficult, but ultimately City's class told.