Swiatek fit for Stuttgart defence after rib injury

Iga Swiatek said she has recovered from a rib injury and is ready to defend her Stuttgart Open title, though the world number one concedes she may be a bit rusty following a month-long absence.

The Pole, who is also gearing up for the start of her French Open title defence next month, withdrew ahead of the Miami Open and Billie Jean King Cup qualifiers due to the injury she sustained during her run to the Indian Wells semis last month.

"I'm not injured anymore, so that's the most important thing for me," the 21-year-old told reporters on Tuesday. "I feel like I used that time in Warsaw well to rest a little bit and to not think about tennis.