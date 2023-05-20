Firmino scores late goal to keep Liverpool's Champions League hopes alive

Roberto Firmino scored a dramatic late equaliser to keep Liverpool's slim chances of a top-four Premier League finish alive with a 1-1 draw against Aston Villa on Saturday.

The Brazilian, in his final appearance at Anfield after eight seasons with the Merseyside club, scored in the 89th minute to the delight of the crowd in Liverpool's last home game of the season.

Juergen Klopp's side are fifth with 66 points with one game remaining, but three points adrift of fourth-place Manchester United who have a game in hand. Unai Emery's Villa are seventh with 58 points from 37 games.