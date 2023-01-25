Real Madrid a team in transition, says Ancelotti ahead of Cup derby

Real Madrid are going through a transition period, manager Carlo Ancelotti said on Wednesday, adding that a big part of his work this season has been managing the expectations of his players.

After the departure of Casemiro to Manchester United and midfield stars like Luka Modric, 37, and Toni Kroos, 33, entering the final stages of their careers, Ancelotti has been mixing up his lineup compared to last season in which Real won LaLiga and the Champions League.

However, the Italian has a selection dilemma ahead of Real's Copa del Rey quarter-final clash against city rivals Atletico Madrid on Thursday with French midfielder Aurelien Tchouameni still recovering from a leg injury.