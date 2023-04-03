    বাংলা

    Germany coach Voss-Tecklenburg signs new contract until 2025

    He led Germany to the final of last year's Euros, in which they were beaten by hosts England

    Reuters
    Published : 3 April 2023, 01:53 PM
    Updated : 3 April 2023, 01:53 PM

    Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has signed a contract extension in the build-up to this year's World Cup, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Monday, keeping her in charge until the 2025 edition of the Women's European Championship. 

    Voss-Tecklenburg led Germany to the final of last year's Euros, in which they were beaten by hosts England. 

    The 55-year-old ex-German international was also on the shortlist for the Best FIFA Women's Coach award, which was won by England coach Sarina Wiegman. 

    "We have really high ambitions for the World Cup at the other side of the world this year. After the European Championship last year, I'm convinced that our work is not yet done," Voss-Tecklenburg said in a statement. 

    "We will continue working intensely to develop the strengths of every individual player as well as the whole team in order to be as successful as possible at the upcoming tournament." 

    Germany will be looking to win their third World Cup at this year's showpiece event, which is being co-hosted by New Zealand and Australia from July 20-Aug. 20. 

    They begin their campaign in Group H against Morocco on July 24 before facing Colombia and South Korea.

