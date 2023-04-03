Germany coach Voss-Tecklenburg signs new contract until 2025

Germany coach Martina Voss-Tecklenburg has signed a contract extension in the build-up to this year's World Cup, the German Football Association (DFB) said on Monday, keeping her in charge until the 2025 edition of the Women's European Championship.

Voss-Tecklenburg led Germany to the final of last year's Euros, in which they were beaten by hosts England.

The 55-year-old ex-German international was also on the shortlist for the Best FIFA Women's Coach award, which was won by England coach Sarina Wiegman.