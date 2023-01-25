Last dance awaits India's Mirza as she reaches mixed doubles final

Sania Mirza, India's greatest women's tennis player, stayed on track for a fairytale farewell after she reached the mixed doubles final at the Australian Open on Wednesday.

Mirza teamed up with Rohan Bopanna for her final Grand Slam in Melbourne, having announced her desire to step away from the sport after next month's Dubai Tennis Championships.

Mirza, who won the women's doubles crown at the 2016 Australian Open, and Bopanna defeated the third seed pairing of Desirae Krawczyk and Neal Skupski 7-6(5) 6-7(5) 10-6 in the semi-finals on Wednesday.

For Mirza, there was no change of approach heading into her final major, with the 36-year-old focused on competing at her best level.