    বাংলা

    Lewandowski at the double again as Barcelona stroll past Valladolid

    The Catalan side’s attacking flare was on full display as hit the net four times

    Reuters
    Published : 28 August 2022, 07:58 PM
    Updated : 28 August 2022, 07:58 PM

    Robert Lewandowski scored his second consecutive brace as Barcelona breezed past Real Valladolid with a comfortable 4-0 LaLiga victory on Sunday.

    It was Barca's second win from three games in the new season and moved them up to second in the table with seven points, two behind leaders Real Betis and provisionally one ahead of Real Madrid, who face Espanyol later on Sunday.

    Lewandowski and Ousmane Dembele both went close for Barca, hitting the post in the first half, but it did not take long for them to open the scoring, as Lewandowski stroked home from close range from a perfect Raphinha cross to the far post in the 24th minute.

    Barcelona extended their lead right before halftime through Pedri, who riffled a curling strike into the top-left corner after a nice pass by Dembele from the right touchline.

    Lewandowski scored Barca's third in the 65th minute, with a brilliant back-heel that deflected off a defender before beating goalkeeper Jordi Masip.

    The Poland striker had a golden opportunity to complete a hat-trick in added time, but Masip made a great stop to keep out his close range shot.

    Substitute Sergi Roberto, however, was in the right place at the right time to strike home the rebound and wrap up the points.

    RELATED STORIES
    Unstoppable Kane gives Spurs 2-0 win at Nottingham Forest
    Kane gives Spurs win at Forest
    Forest made the early runnings before Spurs’ prolific striker silenced the crowd with fifth-minute strike
    Pandya's all-round show seals India's victory over Pakistan
    Pandya steals the show as India beat Pakistan
    Bhuvneshwar Kumar picked up four wickets while Pandya expertly used short-pitched deliveries to help India bowl out Pakistan for 147
    Bilbao sign midfielder Herrera on loan from PSG
    Bibao sign Herrera on loan from PSG
    The 33-year-old midfielder returns to his former club where he made nearly 130 appearances in all competitions
    Brazil football clubs poised for gold rush to reduce gap to Europe's elite
    Brazil clubs poised for gold rush
    The surge of fresh, mostly foreign, cash coincides with an agreement by Brazil's largest clubs to create a league modeled on Premier League

    Opinion

    Toufique Imrose Khalidi
    Editor-in-Chief and Publisher