Ten Hag pleased with United response in FA Cup semi-final win

"He made some brilliant saves. It hurt when he made mistakes on Thursday," Ten Hag said. "Often when you make mistakes as a keeper you get punished. We let him down, we didn't fight back for him. We bounced back today though."

MANCHESTER DERBY

Sunday's win set up the first all-Manchester FA Cup final, after City cruised past Sheffield United 3-0 on Saturday, and Ten Hag's second showpiece match in his first season at the helm after he guided United to a League Cup triumph in February.

"Whether Manchester United win the cup or not it's going to be a fantastic season for them. They've achieved all their goals this season. Erik Ten Hag deserves credit," said BBC pundit Alan Shearer.

Brighton had hoped to continue their dream run to what would have been their second FA Cup final before the wayward penalty from March, who hung his head crestfallen, hands on hips, after the miss while Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi consoled him.

"In penalties anything can happen. You can make mistakes. March is one of the best players in our team and I'm proud of him and the rest of the players, especially today," De Zerbi said.

"(March) is sad but, I repeat, we have to close this day and tomorrow we have to think about another game. We need the possibility to forget. We want to achieve in Europe."

Brighton are eighth in the Premier League and battling to secure a European qualifying spot for next season.