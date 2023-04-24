    বাংলা

    Ten Hag pleased with United response in FA Cup semi-final win

    Sunday's win set up the first all-Manchester FA Cup final, after City cruised past Sheffield United 3-0

    Reuters
    Published : 24 April 2023, 05:31 AM
    Updated : 24 April 2023, 05:31 AM

    Manchester United bounced back from a difficult week with a 7-6 shootout win over Brighton & Hove Albion on Sunday that booked an FA Cup final spot to the relief of manager Erik Ten Hag.

    Three days after a humiliating Europa League exit against Sevilla, United's victory at Wembley on penalties after a 0-0 stalemate was music to the ears of their Dutch manager.

    "On Thursday I saw a team I didn't recognise but today we went back to usual," he said. "I could see determination and resilience. We fought for every yard and competed in every battle. We had good chances."

    The normally measured Ten Hag was livid with his team's lack of effort on Thursday and admitted yelling at the players after their 3-0 rout for a 5-2 aggregate defeat in the quarter-finals.

    "I can't accept that my team is not giving its best," said the Dutchman.

    But there was nothing but positive words on Sunday after Victor Lindelof, United's seventh player to step up to the spot, slotted home the winning penalty after Brighton's Solly March missed by launching the ball over the bar.

    It was the first-ever FA Cup semi-final shootout to go to sudden death.

    "He is quite cool when it comes to penalties and he's quite cool in general," Ten Hag said of Lindelof.

    United's manager was also pleased with his goalkeeper David de Gea, who was kept busy by several Brighton efforts.

    "He made some brilliant saves. It hurt when he made mistakes on Thursday," Ten Hag said. "Often when you make mistakes as a keeper you get punished. We let him down, we didn't fight back for him. We bounced back today though."

    MANCHESTER DERBY

    Sunday's win set up the first all-Manchester FA Cup final, after City cruised past Sheffield United 3-0 on Saturday, and Ten Hag's second showpiece match in his first season at the helm after he guided United to a League Cup triumph in February.

    "Whether Manchester United win the cup or not it's going to be a fantastic season for them. They've achieved all their goals this season. Erik Ten Hag deserves credit," said BBC pundit Alan Shearer.

    Brighton had hoped to continue their dream run to what would have been their second FA Cup final before the wayward penalty from March, who hung his head crestfallen, hands on hips, after the miss while Brighton boss Roberto de Zerbi consoled him.

    "In penalties anything can happen. You can make mistakes. March is one of the best players in our team and I'm proud of him and the rest of the players, especially today," De Zerbi said.

    "(March) is sad but, I repeat, we have to close this day and tomorrow we have to think about another game. We need the possibility to forget. We want to achieve in Europe."

    Brighton are eighth in the Premier League and battling to secure a European qualifying spot for next season.

    RELATED STORIES
    Football - FA Cup - Semi Final - Brighton & Hove Albion v Manchester United - Wembley Stadium, London, Britain - Apr 23, 2023. Manchester United players celebrate after winning the penalty shootout.
    United reach FA Cup final after victory over Brighton
    The quality of the penalties in a torrential downpour was superb with United finding the net with all seven of their spotkicks
    Europa League - Quarter Final - First Leg - Manchester United v Sevilla - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - April 13, 2023 Manchester United's Anthony Martial in action with Sevilla's Tanguy Nianzou Action Images via Reuters/Lee Smith
    Difficult to rely on Martial due to injury record: Ten Hag
    Fitness issues have held back the 27-year-old, who has made 18 appearances this season but only 10 of those have been starts
    Football - Europa League - Quarter Final - Second Leg - Sevilla v Manchester United - Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan, Seville, Spain - April 20, 2023 Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag. REUTERS
    United's performance in Europa League loss 'unacceptable': Ten Hag
    United put in a listless and error-strewn performance in their 3-0 defeat at the quarter-final of the Europa League
    Football - Europa League - Play-Off Second Leg - Manchester United v FC Barcelona - Old Trafford, Manchester, Britain - Feb 23, 2023 Manchester United's Marcus Rashford reacts.
    Man Utd's Rashford a doubt for League Cup final: Ten Hag
    Since the World Cup break, no player in Europe's top-five leagues has more goals than Rashford, who sustained an injury at United's last game against Barcelona

    Opinion

    A tribute to sculptor Syed Abdullah Khalid
    Takir Hossain
    Adoption: a heavenly bliss
    Tasneem Hossain
    Who instigated Dr Imtiaz to malign Bangabandhu with a fake story?
    AHM Shamsuddin Choudhury
    The light of Easter
    Syed Badrul Ahsan