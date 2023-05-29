Pochettino handed task of reviving Chelsea's fortunes

Chelsea appointed Mauricio Pochettino as head coach on Monday, tasking the former Tottenham Hotspur and Paris St Germain manager with reviving their fortunes after a dismal season.

Chelsea finished 12th in the Premier League on Sunday following a chaotic campaign during which Thomas Tuchel, Graham Potter and Frank Lampard had spells in charge of the London club.

Argentine Pochettino, who has signed a two-year contract with the option of a further year, will start work on July 1.