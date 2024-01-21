Milan keeper Maignan calls for sanctions to combat racism

"We have to say that what they are doing is wrong. It is not the whole crowd, most fans want to cheer on their team and jeer you, that’s normal, but not this."

FIFA president Gianni Infantino showed his solidarity with Maignan and called for measures to be taken in cases of racism.

Media reports also said Coventry City midfielder Kasey Palmer accused Sheffield Wednesday fans of racist chants in the English Championship (second-tier) game, which his team won 2-1.

"The events that took place in Udine and Sheffield Wednesday are totally abhorrent and completely unacceptable," Infantino said in a statement.

"There is no place for racism or any form of discrimination, either in football or in society. The players affected by Saturday's events have my full support," .

"In addition to the three-step process (match stopped, match stopped again and match abandoned), we need to enforce automatic defeat for the team whose fans committed racism and caused the match to be abandoned, as well as worldwide stadium bans and criminal charges for racists," he added.