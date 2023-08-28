    বাংলা

    Super-sub Nunez grabs 2-1 win for 10-man Liverpool against Newcastle

    The home side dominated possession but they failed to kill the game off, and in the 81st minute Nunez pulled them level

    Reuters
    Published : 27 August 2023, 06:16 PM
    Updated : 27 August 2023, 06:16 PM

    Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score twice as Liverpool snatched a sensational 2-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Sunday as the Reds bounced back from a straight red card in the first half for captain Virgil van Dijk.

    Having picked up an early yellow card, Trent Alexander-Arnold gifted Newcastle the opener in the 25th minute when he mis-controlled the ball, allowing Anthony Gordon to run onto it and slot it past Alisson Becker.

    Van Dijk was sent off just over two minutes later, with referee John Brooks showing him a straight red card for fouling Alexander Isak on the edge of the box, and Newcastle looked set to end a run of 13 Premier League games against Liverpool without a win.

    The home side dominated possession but they failed to kill the game off, and in the 81st minute Nunez pulled them level before scoring an almost identical second in stoppage time to snatch the three points.

    RELATED STORIES
    Paramedics push a stretcher following US military aircraft crash in Darwin, Australia, August 27, 2023 in this screen grab obtained from a handout video. AUSTRALIAN BROADCASTING CORPORATION/via Reuters TV/Handout via REUTERS
    3 US Marines die in Australia aircraft crash
    Four Australian soldiers were killed last month during large bilateral exercises when their helicopter crashed into the ocean off the coast of Queensland
    Football - Premier League - Chelsea v Liverpool - Stamford Bridge, London, Britain - Sept 20, 2020 General view of the Premier League trophy before the match
    Premier League clubs spend record 1.95bn pounds in transfer window
    The transfer window, which opened on Jun 14, has already exceeded last year's record 1.92 billion pounds
    Football - Premier League - Leeds United v Liverpool - Elland Road, Leeds, Britain - Sept 12, 2021 Liverpool manager Juergen Klopp applauds the fans after the match.
    Klopp takes positives from Liverpool's draw at Chelsea
    The Liverpool manager said he saw a lot of things he liked and some things he didn't, but he tended to see the season opener as a positive
    Dhaka University introduced a part-time job scheme for students. Does it help them?
    How helpful is part-time job scheme for DU students?
    Only 60 students received the opportunity to work as part-timers in the seminar libraries under the scheme

    Opinion

    US growth, a puzzle to policymakers, could pose global risks
    Arousing, with colourful abstractions
    Takir Hossain
    Investors staying out of China until the spending starts
    Prigozhin's presumed death may create new problems for Putin