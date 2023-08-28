Super-sub Nunez grabs 2-1 win for 10-man Liverpool against Newcastle

Darwin Nunez came off the bench to score twice as Liverpool snatched a sensational 2-1 Premier League win over Newcastle United on Sunday as the Reds bounced back from a straight red card in the first half for captain Virgil van Dijk.

Having picked up an early yellow card, Trent Alexander-Arnold gifted Newcastle the opener in the 25th minute when he mis-controlled the ball, allowing Anthony Gordon to run onto it and slot it past Alisson Becker.